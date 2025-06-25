Weekly Horoscope: June 26 – July 2, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, to avoid stepping on Lego, or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

It’s been a bit of a rough start to the year in terms of finance, abundance and general manifestation.

All that changes now! Jupiter, the planet of abundance and luck is now in your Money Zone for a year!

★ Start calling in the cash

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

You may have opportunities land in your lap that, just last week, felt so far away. With an abundance of options come some weighty decisions.

What you want and what your career and overall life direction require may be in conflict.

★ When in doubt, double down on your self-confidence.

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

So far, 2025 has brought you challenges and obstacles. You’ve learned a lot about yourself, though! The learning will continue as the Sun enters your most Private Zone.

Meditation and reflection are key.

★ The best investment you can make is to know thyself.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

It’s been a long time coming, but finally, Mars has arrived in your sign. Now, you have a cosmic green light to take action and relish in a bit of healthy selfishness.

Consider your personal goals for the next two years.

★ Take positive action toward what it is you want to achieve.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

Earlier this year, your career and big picture direction looked uncertain. You went back to the drawing board – more than once, and did what had to be done.

No good deed goes unrewarded. Now, your promised rewards will arrive.

★ The more gratitude you show, the more blessed you’ll be.

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

If travel and discovery have been something you’ve yearned for, you may now get the chance. Thanks to Jupiter in your Travel and Study Zone for a year, the world may be your oyster.

★ Widening your horizons and your perspectives in some way will inspire you.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Sometimes it’s only when we look back that we realise what we’ve achieved. Jupiter, now in Cancer, occupies a less obvious area of your horoscope.

Progress is likely, but in more subtle ways, especially around money.

★ Small continuous steps still generate considerable progress.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

The more you focus on your family life and most significant relationship, the happier you’ll be. It will take some adjustment and compromise on your behalf, but it can be done.

Anything is possible as long as you believe it so!

★ Just commit to your dream.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Sometimes life is about just putting one foot in front of the other. It may not feel as though you’re making progress, but you are.

Be sure to celebrate the little wins, because before you know it, they will have compounded into large ones.

★ If life feels like a grind, be sure to engage with some self-care.

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

The best things in life are often free. Or are they? Right now, you may have to invest in experiencing real joy in your life. How much should a memory cost? It’s not even really about the money, it’s about your perspective.

★ The chance to make a memory is money well spent.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

Now we’re halfway through the year, it’s time to re-focus your energies. Mars, your ruler, is now in your Daily Grind Zone, encouraging you to keep going.

You may have to work hard, but focus on being efficient rather than busy.

★ Try not to burn the candle at both ends.

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

You know the phrase “opportunities multiply when they are seized”? It’s true! To multiply your chances for growth and luck, think differently about life. Look for opportunities where others see problems.

★ Changing your mind is the easiest way to change your life.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

