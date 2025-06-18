Weekly Horoscope: June 19 – 25, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, to avoid stepping on Lego, or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

You are now in the most abundant cycle you’ve had in a long time. Jupiter in your Cash Zone can really see your ship come in over the next 12 months.

Do spend some time this week thinking about what you want to achieve.

★ Double down on believing in attracting abundance.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Larger-than-life planet, Jupiter, is now in your sign for the first time in over a decade. This week, give thought to what you want to achieve in the next year.

Anything is possible, provided you leave your comfort zone.

★ Big things are in store for you – get excited!

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

It’s not always clear who is friend or foe, especially at work. If you’re experiencing drama, politics, or are unsure of other people’s agendas, then keep a low profile.

This might be a sign to work on what is most important to you.

★ Being productive in private is your best bet now.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Opportunities happen when luck meets hard work. You’re no stranger to hard work, but luck? Well, you’re entering a lucky cycle this week.

With generous Jupiter in Cancer, the next year is all about luck and fortunate happenings.

★ Be around those who can open doors for you.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

You’re entering one of the most fortunate career cycles in over a decade. Don’t work? Then it could be about your overall life direction.

The early part of 2025 wasn’t easy, but you made it through and blessings are on the way.

★ Everything you’ve been through has been worth it.

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

It’s okay if you discover that what you once wanted, you no longer do. Your bucket list may change. With lucky Jupiter on side, you may get to tick some items off, or you might want something new.

★ Broad horizons and wonderful adventures beckon.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Your attention now turns to an area of life you may rarely focus on. Whether it’s a financial situation or an emotional one, Jupiter, your ruling planet, is going to be teaching you important lessons.

★ Life’s hard stuff is going to get better for you.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Relationships have been a bit of a battleground so far in 2025. That said, Jupiter is no longer in your Love Zone, and that will help make things better for you, one way or another.

Be open and generous to any love that comes your way.

★ Things really can get better when you believe!

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

The more you can do for yourself to improve your lifestyle choices, the better. Choosing better foods and regular gentle exercise will do you the world of good.

Life may be wildly busy for you, but you have to take care of yourself, too.

★ Fill your cup up first!

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

The next 12 months will deliver one of the happiest and most benevolent cycles you’ve seen in some time. Jupiter in Cancer will bring joy, love, happiness, romance and fun, and they’re all yours for the taking now! Commit to joy.

★ Life is too short to not make happiness a priority.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

Joyful Jupiter bounces into your Home Zone for a 12-month stay. This is about you basking in the abundance of a happy home and living situation.

If you’re not living your domestic dream right now, you can make it happen.

★ The joy you want is now available, just say yes!

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

There’s a bit of friction around you this week. You can observe it, but you don’t have to absorb it. The best thing you can do is align your mind and thoughts with joy and abundance.

Think good and it will be good.

★ Other people’s drama doesn’t have to be yours.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

