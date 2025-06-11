Weekly Horoscope: June 12 – 18, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, to avoid stepping on Lego, or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Advertisement

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

You get the chance to think differently this week.

Whether your thoughts are stuck in the past or in old familiar patterns or, you’re thinking onwards and upwards – you do need to consider all of your options this week!

★ Decisions could change the path of home/work balance.

Advertisement

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

You might be starting to feel life get bigger as Jupiter prepares to enter your sign. On the one hand, you’ll want to set yourself up for as many opportunities as you can.

Advertisement

While on the other, enjoy the quiet time while it lasts.

★ Meditation will be needed.

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

When you think about it, the past 12 months have been pretty exciting for you. An abundance of friendships, networking opportunities and general luck have truly been on your side.

Make the most of what is left of this rare cycle.

★ Stretching yourself socially now will bring exciting possibilities.

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Big decisions may need to be made this week. Do you stay with the tried and true or do you take a chance on something new?

Regardless, don’t miss out on the chance to do a little professional networking. Make an impression!

Advertisement

★ Opportunities tend to multiply when they are seized!

For more from Yasmin

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

It can be tricky to decipher who to let your guard down with and whom to keep at arm’s length. It will take time.

Advertisement

That said, if you don’t give something or someone a chance, how will you know?

★ Just say yes and you can figure the details out later.

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

Relationships are set to be sweeter this week as Venus arrives in your Partnership Zone. Whether it’s professional or personal, go the extra mile.

Show someone you care. Smooth things over with them if you need to.

★ Right now, catch flies with honey not vinegar!

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Over the past 12 months, you’ve been on a learning curve in all kinds of relationships.

As this cycle all but draws to a close, think about what you want the next decade to look like in partnership.

Advertisement

★ Decisions now could impact your personal/professional life.

For more from Yasmin

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Life at home looks a bit different now that two significant cycles have taken up residence in your Home Zone.

Advertisement

The more energy, effort and resources you pour into your domestic life, the more your dreams will come true. You’re no stranger to hard work!

★ Hold on to long-held dreams of domestic bliss.

For more from Yasmin

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Advertisement

Just because Jupiter is preparing to leave your Fun Zone, doesn’t have to mean the party is over, in fact, it could be only just beginning!

This week, you can decide to maintain a joyful quality that Jupiter brings.

★ When you choose to think good, it will be good!

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

Advertisement

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

One of the most joyful and benevolent cycles is about to arrive. That said, do prepare to spend a little bit of money in the process!

Time with children, creative pastimes or in a romantic situation will make it all money well spent.

Advertisement

★ Life is meant to be lived and lived well.

For more from Yasmin

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

Advertisement

Serious Saturn is in your sign. This could seem like a bust, but it’s about taking your personal dreams and goals seriously.

Even if those dreams seem a little bit unrealistic or out of reach, you can make it happen.

★ Believe in yourself and watch your life get better.

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

Venus, your patron planet, changes signs this week. This means you need to turn your attention to money, self-confidence and all things to do with abundance.

Venus will be your lucky charm now, so use that to your advantage. Save or spend?

Advertisement

★ Everything in moderation will be your best bet.

For more from Yasmin

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.