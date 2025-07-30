Weekly Horoscope: July 31 – August 6, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re ready romance, good fortune, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
It’s really a mixed bag right now. Exciting changes and blessings with a side of confusion!
All you need to do is be willing to change your mind. Maybe you just need to make a choice and stick to it.
★ Experiment with what’s right for you!
For more on your horoscope from Yasmin
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Money mishaps or delays may be dulling your confidence and sense of self-belief! Avoid letting that happen.
Sometimes when things appear to not be working in your favour, they actually are.
It could be a sign you need to double down on confidence.
★ Keep your focus on the big picture!
Read more: The best trends to try, according to your star sign!
Leo
July 24 – Aug 23
It may become easier for you to figure things out this week.
What you want, what you need and who you are, are all in focus.
The past is the past and the future is brighter than it may appear right now.
★ The New Moon is in your sign, make a wish!
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Breaking habits isn’t always easy, but the relief you get when you do makes it worth it.
Let go of what no longer serves you; including your worries and fears.
Brighter days are ahead even if it doesn’t feel like it.
★ Think better thoughts, get better outcomes.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 23
Confusion among friendships can be upsetting. That said, you can start afresh this week, thanks to the New Moon.
You might find it easier to let bygones be bygones and get on with things.
Focus on connection if communication feels tricky.
★ Forgiveness feels better than holding unnecessary grudges.
Scorpio
Oct 24 – Nov 22
When it comes to your career and overall life direction, you’re in a process of reconsidering your options.
If the direction you’re moving in isn’t reflecting your desires, then it might be time for a change. Give it some thought.
★ Set new intentions for the life you really want.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Sometimes all it takes to feel better is a shift in perspective.
So much has been changing for you and you really do need to figure it all out.
Have you considered changing your mind about something or someone?
★ Change is as good as a holiday; start with your mind!
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Building a solid foundation isn’t just about career goals – focus is on your private life now.
Your family, relationships and everything that entails is your biggest area of opportunity.
Face any fears and commit to your dreams.
★ Build the life you’ve always wanted.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
If communication with someone special has gone haywire, then do rethink your approach.
You may not be able to solve everything right away, but you can at the least, reset and restart.
★ Speak in the direction you want things to go and they’ll go there.
For more on your horoscope from Yasmin
Pisces
Feb 20 – Mar 20
You are having so much fun that you probably don’t want things to end. Good news; they won’t!
However, you may need to rethink your priorities a little bit.
Can you delegate or delete the things you don’t want to do?
★ Strike a workable balance between work and play.
Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 20
Despite the delays or confusion you’ve been experiencing, this week will help you reset and restart.
You may even begin to realise that what was once fun for you, no longer is and that’s okay.
It’s time to create new memories.
★ Make some new wishes about what happiness means to you.
Taurus
Apr 21 – May 21
What do you really want?
Once you’ve figured that out, then ask yourself if you’re prepared to do what is required to obtain it.
There is a push/pull vibe that is making you feel a bit confused.
★If in doubt, be honest with yourself about what you really want.
Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”
If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart