Weekly Horoscope: July 31 – August 6, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re ready romance, good fortune, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Advertisement

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

It’s really a mixed bag right now. Exciting changes and blessings with a side of confusion!

All you need to do is be willing to change your mind. Maybe you just need to make a choice and stick to it.

★ Experiment with what’s right for you!

Advertisement

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Money mishaps or delays may be dulling your confidence and sense of self-belief! Avoid letting that happen.

Advertisement

Sometimes when things appear to not be working in your favour, they actually are.

It could be a sign you need to double down on confidence.

★ Keep your focus on the big picture!

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

It may become easier for you to figure things out this week.

What you want, what you need and who you are, are all in focus.

Advertisement

The past is the past and the future is brighter than it may appear right now.

★ The New Moon is in your sign, make a wish!

For more from Yasmin

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Advertisement

Breaking habits isn’t always easy, but the relief you get when you do makes it worth it.

Let go of what no longer serves you; including your worries and fears.

Brighter days are ahead even if it doesn’t feel like it.

★ Think better thoughts, get better outcomes.

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

Confusion among friendships can be upsetting. That said, you can start afresh this week, thanks to the New Moon.

You might find it easier to let bygones be bygones and get on with things.

Advertisement

Focus on connection if communication feels tricky.

★ Forgiveness feels better than holding unnecessary grudges.

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

When it comes to your career and overall life direction, you’re in a process of reconsidering your options.

If the direction you’re moving in isn’t reflecting your desires, then it might be time for a change. Give it some thought.

★ Set new intentions for the life you really want.

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Sometimes all it takes to feel better is a shift in perspective.

So much has been changing for you and you really do need to figure it all out.

Advertisement

Have you considered changing your mind about something or someone?

★ Change is as good as a holiday; start with your mind!

For more from Yasmin

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Advertisement

Building a solid foundation isn’t just about career goals – focus is on your private life now.

Your family, relationships and everything that entails is your biggest area of opportunity.

Face any fears and commit to your dreams.

★ Build the life you’ve always wanted.

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

If communication with someone special has gone haywire, then do rethink your approach.

You may not be able to solve everything right away, but you can at the least, reset and restart.

Advertisement

★ Speak in the direction you want things to go and they’ll go there.

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

Advertisement

You are having so much fun that you probably don’t want things to end. Good news; they won’t!

However, you may need to rethink your priorities a little bit.

Can you delegate or delete the things you don’t want to do?

★ Strike a workable balance between work and play.

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

Despite the delays or confusion you’ve been experiencing, this week will help you reset and restart.

Advertisement

You may even begin to realise that what was once fun for you, no longer is and that’s okay.

It’s time to create new memories.

★ Make some new wishes about what happiness means to you.

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

What do you really want?

Once you’ve figured that out, then ask yourself if you’re prepared to do what is required to obtain it.

Advertisement

There is a push/pull vibe that is making you feel a bit confused.

★If in doubt, be honest with yourself about what you really want.

For more from Yasmin

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

Advertisement

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.