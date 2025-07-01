Weekly Horoscope: July 3 – July 9, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re hoping for romance, luck, a boost in your bank account or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

It’s hard to explain adequately how much your life is about to change without sounding hyperbolic!

The earlier you were born in the Gemini period, the sooner you will feel this.

Expect change, chances for change, turnarounds, wake-up calls and the unexpected.

★ Make ‘live and let live’ your new motto.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Don’t let dramas at work bring you down at the start of the week.

This is a turnaround time for you.

You have luck on your side, a breeze in your sails and before you know it, you’ll wonder what all the fuss was about.

★ Pressure now is making you stronger.

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

You are actually entering a period where you can be more of a philosopher than ever.

So have a think about your life philosophies.

Maybe let go of some old ideas and make space for some new ones.

★ Focus on those ideas that uplift you.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Make a wish. It’s your best wishing moment of the year so don’t waste it!

Go for something that you can actually take inspired action towards as well – especially if it’s got something to do with being more disciplined financially.

★ Seek out work that truly inspires you.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

People will be extra demanding now.

It’s just something you need to get used to. You’re in a high pressure place for the next short while.

The good news is the stars are on your side when it comes to whatever it is you want to achieve in your life.

★ Remember to aim high.

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

Serious Saturn is urging you to settle down and work hard on whatever makes your life feel more uplifting.

Chaotic Uranus is about to leave your Love Zone so your relationships are about to settle down.

Jupiter says “think big”!

★ It’s truly your time to shine.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

If your love life is boring you to tears, be careful what you wish for.

There is some very disruptive energy headed for your Love Zone.

They could shake things up or just tip everything over!

Top tip now is to avoid trying to control anyone or anything!

★ Just let them be.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

The New Moon this month is in your Romance Zone.

That means if your love life hasn’t been all that recently, it’s time to start a new chapter.

Maybe it’s time to forgive someone so that you can all move on, whatever that means to you.

★ Single? It’s time to mingle!

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Time for you to turn over a new leaf when it comes to the way you live your life.

Maybe you need to just slow down and allow yourself to enjoy each moment a little more.

Relax, smile, and see where it takes you.

★ It’s also definitely time to ask yourself if you are being a glass half full person.

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

You are now out of the Saturn woods. In other words, expect life to be more fun!

Decide that it’s going to be more exciting! Be determined about this and make it happen.

If you’ve had a rough trot recently, take heart knowing you’re in a new cycle.

★ Start over.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

Now is the time to do what it takes to make your dreams real.

Don’t work so hard you grind yourself down, but also don’t be so floaty that everything slips through your fingers.

Get real, but also work with who or whatever really inspires you.

★ A better personal cycle starts now.

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

Motivational speakers have been telling us to think positively for millennia.

But even the most straight-laced cognitive behavioural therapists would say our outlook affects our life.

You have the possibility to think good thoughts.

★ Just do it!

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

