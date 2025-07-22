Weekly Horoscope: July 24 – July 30, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re ready romance, good fortune, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

As your planet Mercury goes retrograde again, your best bet is to slow down.

The harder you try and move forwards now, the more frustrated you’re likely to get.

If you’re giving or getting mixed messages, be smart.

★ Clarity will be harder to reach than usual.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Mercury retrograde in your Cash Zone sounds worrying but it could work out very well.

There is an element of fate to it, but if you try to see which direction the Universe is nudging you in financially and take things from there, it could really work in your favour.

★ Intuition works!

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

Mercury is retrograde, Leo, so all bets are off.

Ideas and people you thought were done and dusted could come back into your life for review now, so be open to that.

Also be aware that whatever you do this week may need to be redone.

★ Tedious but true!

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

You may have upsetting thoughts swirling around you, which is a drag, but it’s happening for a reason.

You need to go over your fears and in doing so, hopefully realise that worrying solves nothing.

★ Seek out people who comfort you!

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

As Mercury reverses in your Friends and Wishes Zone, you could find that old friends come out of the woodwork, which could be fun.

However, there’s also increased possibilities for problems now, so tread carefully with everyone.

For some Librans, an old wish comes true this week.

★ Breathe and be calm.

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

If you’re having second thoughts about a work situation, and you’re no longer sure if it’s something you really want to be a part of, hold onto that thought.

It’s too easy to say yes to things professionally out of a sense of duty or just for the money.

★ Avoid that pitfall!

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

If and when life gets complex this week, think about who you know as well as what you know.

The more you can see the bigger picture now, the better.

The universe is currently on your side so proceed with positive expectations.

★ Count your blessings.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Remember the old saying; all that glitters is not necessarily gold.

This week, an old opportunity to do with money (or sex!) could re-appear for you.

Have a good look at what is on offer before you do anything you might regret later.

★ Think about what you’ve got to lose.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Single? You’re getting a chance to go through your list of past lovers to see who could fit the bill of ‘the one that got away’.

Happily attached? You can be even happier now as long as you’re willing to talk through old issues.

★ Rehashing can be a good thing!

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

One thing you need to keep in mind this week is what is fair and what isn’t?

Indeed, as you have a good, hard think about how to make your life as functional as you can, ponder about what is fair to you and the people around you.

★ Win/win outcomes are highly advised now.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

If you’re having second thoughts about a romantic relationship, a creative project or something to do with a child, relax.

That’s what you need to do, thanks to Mercury retrograde.

Consider your options for now. You can make your decisions later.

★ Be imaginative.

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

You’re getting an opportunity to rethink or revisit a family issue.

Perhaps someone you’ve been missing is finally going to come home; perhaps you’re rethinking where you want to live; perhaps a home you had your eye on and thought you’d missed out on comes up again.

★ Grab second chances!

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

