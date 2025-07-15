Weekly Horoscope: July 17 – July 23, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, a career change or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

There could be a slightly unusual dynamic unfolding.

People around you are probably going to be acting far more sensibly than they have in the past.

Meanwhile, you’ve developed a reckless streak! Try to find a balance. Do you – within moderation.

★ Listen to others and start doing your own thing.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

The way to overcome any work dramas at the moment is to buckle down but also think about what inspires you about what you’re doing professionally.

Is the answer “absolutely nothing”? Then it might be time for something different.

★ See if you can get a new source of income.

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

There’s good news coming; For Leos who work, your career life is going to be far less chaotic moving forward.

Don’t work? Your whole life should settle a little even if you may not be able to get away from it all.

★ Try and relax as much as you can.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

The very annoying thing for you right now is that you are going to have to work hard for your money.

Lucky you’re a Virgo! And lucky your working life is about to become a whole lot more interesting.

★ New opportunities you never expected are about to open up for you – enjoy it!

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

Your romantic life is under Saturn’s influence now.

That means you may be in a relationship where you’re doing all the giving, or maybe you get so stretched you just decide you need something new.

Patience is the key if you can manage it.

★ Don’t expect too many thank yous to come your way!

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

There’s a balance you need to strike in your working life if you want to earn a good living.

Wake up every day and face your responsibilities.

Do that and you might be surprised at how nice a shake-up your finances get.

★ Carry out your duties and… Ker-ching!

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be careful what you wish for when it comes to your love life.

One minute it might feel a little bit turgid, but the next, it could feel almost as though it’s spinning out of control. Be sure to make time for romance.

★ The ideal scenario here is to try and keep things centred.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

If your home life is difficult or dull, here’s some good news; the planet of chaos, Uranus, is moving into your Daily Life Zone.

So the monotony of your personal life could soon feel more like a blessing.

★ Be grateful and you’ll have more to be grateful about!

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

The more you can train yourself to look on the bright side and see the glass as half full, the more fun you’re going to have now and into the future.

If you choose to focus on the negative things in life, then you will just get more of them.

★ You are currently in a time of massive transformation.

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

Take your finances in hand, if you’re not feeling abundant.

Not because anything bad is going to happen but because Saturn is demanding you act grown up when it comes to money, now and over the next couple of years.

★ Set yourself up for the future.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

You currently risk feeling fenced in by life, limited by circumstances and as though there’s no wriggle room for you.

It’s up to you to train your brain to look for ways to break free from any corners you’ve painted yourself into.

★ The good news is there is a solution – you can do it.

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

Do you know why the only thing we have to fear is fear itself?

It’s because fear holds us back. Your best bet now is to literally shake up your self-esteem. Wake up to your own wondrousness.

★ Start to think about what’s fantastic about you.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

