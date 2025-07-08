Weekly Horoscope: July 10 – July 16, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, a career change or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Uranus is moving into your sign for the first time in over 80 years.

Expect a lot of wake-up calls – literal and metaphorical – and even perhaps a personal awakening.

Reinvent yourself and don’t be afraid to surprise people including yourself!

★ This is an amazing time of change for you – go crazy!

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Spiritual breakthroughs, intuitive flashes, and a new connection to the ‘unseen’ are all coming your way.

And if all that sounds a little weird – it might be! Do change up your spiritual practises if they’re feeling stale.

It’s time for you to unplug.

★ Start tuning into the cosmos a bit more.

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

Your social life is due for an electric update. Your friends, networks and even your wishes and goals are all shifting.

Don’t do things like you’ve always done them just for the sake of it. It’s time for a turnaround.

★ Align with your future, not your past.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Get ready to rewrite your career script. Your ambitions are up for a revamp.

Whatever career trajectory you’ve been on, ask yourself; is this still what I want for the foreseeable future?

Your professional path could take an unexpected turn.

★ Stay flexible and follow your true calling.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

Just when you thought you had it all worked out and you knew what was what, your beliefs are about to evolve.

You’re being invited to break free from old philosophies and explore bold new horizons.

An exciting new cycle begins.

★ You may start to change your life philosophies.

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

You’re the ‘deep’ sign and right now, deep transformation is calling your Scorpio name.

Financial shifts, breakthroughs when it comes to intimacy, and even an awakening of your sense of personal power – all of these are on your horizon now.

★ Stay open to change!

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

The planet of chaos, Uranus, is bringing fresh air into your love life, partnerships and all your most important relationships, including work ones.

Give everyone the freedom they need for best results.

★ Partnerships of all kinds are changing and changing fast!

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

It’s time for you to give your daily routines a shake-up. Your wellbeing may depend upon it!

It’s time to innovate when it comes to creating your daily life, which is made up of all your routines and habits.

Work smarter, live freer.

★ Get some exercise and fresh air!

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Want some good news? As Uranus changes signs, you can expect some creative breakthroughs, a wild ride when it comes to romance, and more good old-fashioned fun.

It’s time to forget about what used to entertain you and go for something different.

★ Rediscover your playful, original self.

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

Expect surprises at home or with family. No-one is going to be as predictable as they have been.

Hopefully what is happening in your personal life is delighting you in ways you never saw coming.

Your roots are shifting.

★ Time for an energetic feng shui of your inner world.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

Do you consider yourself someone with an open mind? Let’s hope so because as of now, you’re about to get a rocket launched into your brain, so to speak.

It’s quite likely you’re going to start to see your life and everyone in it very differently.

★ The old rules no longer apply.

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

Feeling financially frustrated? A new way to make money could appear out of the blue – if you’re willing to do things differently.

The coming years could see you upend the way you make, spend and save your cash.

★ Dare to do things differently.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

