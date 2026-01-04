Weekly Horoscope: January 5 – 11, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
I’m not going to sugar-coat it, there are some difficult astrological energies around this week.
It’s kind of a shame since it’s meant to be the season of goodwill.
You’ll have to dig a little deeper to keep smiling through gritted teeth if someone bugs you.
★ Patience will win the day.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Try and have as good a time as you can now as the silly season wraps up.
This year you’re going to be under a fair bit of pressure, at work but also in general.
It’s nothing you can’t handle and it will make you stronger.
★ Relax now if you can.
Leo
July 24 – Aug 23
This is supposed to be the most fun time of the year but for you right now, it looks like the brakes are on.
You’re going to have to navigate annoying people who seem intent on dulling your sparkle, but that’s life.
Everything goes in cycles…
★ This cycle will be over soon!
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Home and family are in focus for you this week and not just because it’s the silly season.
If you find yourself dealing with annoying relatives or anyone upsetting, try and call on that amazing inner Virgo resolve.
★ You won’t regret biting your tongue, (so to speak!)
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 23
You are one of the lucky signs this week.
A lot of how it unfolds for you depends on how you’re thinking and what you’re saying.
If you know you’re spiralling into negative thoughts, then have a word with yourself.
★ Breathe. Life is too short to mess up the holidays!
Scorpio
Oct 24 – Nov 22
It looks like there are going to be quite a few expenses for you to deal with.
Try not to let them get you down or worry you too much.
Any shortfall now is likely to be a temporary drama.
Believe in yourself.
★ You can bounce back financially quite quickly.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
There are clashing planets in your sign, so you can expect life to be a little bit tricky over the holidays.
Don’t worry. It’s nothing terrible and you will survive.
It’s just going to be little annoyances that you could probably do without when you just want to have fun.
★ Your best bet is to keep smiling and go for it!
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
You’re at the end of a pretty intense four-week period, which has probably seen you wishing you could just lie down and smell the smelling salts.
No chance of that just yet.
Keep on keeping on for a little while longer.
★ Before you know it you’ll be feeling completely revitalised.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
You’re moving into a week where the best thing you can do is just keep your head down and take some time out.
It’s probably been a very big year and although there may be a temptation to keep on having fun, you’ll benefit from a mini-reset.
★ Breathe! This is your chance to relax and enjoy life.
Pisces
Feb 20 – Mar 20
Somewhat annoyingly, it looks likely that, for Pisceans who work, there could be a few last-minute glitches professionally.
Nothing to worry about.
Maybe just things you’d like to get off your desk before the week ends.
Take a breath before you get too upset.
★ Focus on the good stuff.
Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 20
If you can get away from it all now that 2025 has ended, you’re probably going to have a pretty interesting time, to say the very least.
Work hard to stay optimistic, especially when dealing with family.
★ Don’t say things designed to hurt.
Taurus
Apr 21 – May 21
You might not be feeling as abundant as you would like as 2025 came to a close, so go easy.
No-one expects anything of you financially, really. Not anyone who loves you, anyway.
And whatever else you do, don’t drive yourself crazy with fearful thinking.
★ Life will be easier soon.
Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”
