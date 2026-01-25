Weekly Horoscope: January 26 – February 1, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Chances are, by the time you get to this point in 2027, you want to be in a radically different financial situation than you are now.
So with that in mind, the energy this week supports you in figuring out finances.
★ Hard work and bold moves ensure your success.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
We’re still in New Year’s Resolution season so you’re probably still figuring out what yours are going to be.
This year, consider your relationship goals regardless of your current status.
★ The success you want reflects the company you’re keeping.
Leo
July 24 – Aug 23
In order to achieve the outcomes you’d like to achieve this week or even this year, do understand it’s going to take work.
No matter how much you enjoy your job or other responsibilities, there’s always an element of grind.
★ Finding the beauty in the mundane makes life easier.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
You might be enjoying an extended holiday or maybe you’re back at work.
It really doesn’t matter as long as you’re making room for fun.
If you want life to change, just enjoy it more than you have been.
★ It’s a new year and a new attitude for you.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 23
If you want battles, you’ll find them. If you want peace, you can have that, too.
When it comes to your domestic situation and relationships in general, keep your calm this week.
Breathe and be the change you want to see around you.
★ Clichés are clichés often because they are true!
Scorpio
Oct 24 – Nov 22
The more you expand beyond your perceived limitations, the more will become available to you.
Instead of seeing a situation as either/or, see it as both/and.
When faced with a situation, stop and think.
★ You can have it all, if you decide that’s what you want.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
If you’ve got a financial goal, then 2026 really is the year to get out there and achieve it.
You may have to expand beyond your comfort zone, and even take on a little bit of debt if need be.
Just remember to be wise about the choices you make.
★ Start thinking big so your bank account will be!
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Have you heard of the phrase, ‘you’ll go faster alone, but you’ll go further together’?
You may think your goals are yours and yours alone to achieve, but you’ve got a lot of support from those who are closest to you.
★ Not every mountain you wish to climb has to be done alone.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
This week really is about tying off loose ends, especially the ends that involve stress, worry or anxiety.
Let it go and have fun! It’s a new year and a fresh start, and your stars will support you in your goals.
It’s time to go for it!
★ If a problem is not in your hands, why is it on your mind?
Pisces
Feb 20 – Mar 20
This is one of the best weeks you’ll have this year to really extend yourself socially, make new friends or catch up with old ones.
Go the extra mile. Make room even if you don’t have room to make – just make it happen.
★ Little moments of magic create meaningful memories.
Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 20
What ambitions do you have? What is it that you want out of life?
Whether they are personal or professional or both, you have an amazing opportunity to go all-in now.
It’s not just about this week, but this entire year!
★ Manifestation combined with hard work produces miracles!
Taurus
Apr 21 – May 21
This week, you may still be in a reflective mood as you figure out your plan for 2026.
The next few months are about wrapping up and integrating the changes you’ve made since 2018.
Some bold and audacious moves required!
★ Take action towards what it is you fear the most!
Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”
If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart