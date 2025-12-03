Weekly Horoscope: December 4 – 10, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Advertisement

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

The past few months may have been gruelling for you at work.

The good news is that this cycle is going to come to an end very soon.

Make sure you use all the lessons you’ve learned.

Advertisement

★ This can be make or break time professionally..

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Advertisement

Do what you need to in order to get your life organised.

Cross all the I’s and dot the T’s, and buy some of those cute little organisers you can put in your drawers in your fridge and anywhere else.

Also allow some time out for fun.

★ An old love affair could be revived.

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

Mercury has been retrograde in your home and family zone so if you’ve been feeling confused about those parts of your life, now you know why.

Advertisement

Some people rethink their entire life under this transit.

★ Maybe it’s time to go back to somewhere from your past?

For more from Yasmin

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Advertisement

You have just a couple more months left of gruelling Saturn in your Love Zone.

It can be tough and demanding, but it can also be the foundation an important relationship needs for the next few decades.

★ Play your cards right and all your hard relationship work can pay off soon.

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

The most important thing for you to do right now is to think about your self-esteem.

How do you feel about yourself? Do you love yourself at least a bit, in a healthy kind of way?

If not, then you need to start to work on it.

Advertisement

★ Love yourself more!

For more from Yasmin

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

Advertisement

Mind planet Mercury has been retrograde in your sign, so you’ve probably been second guessing yourself for the past few weeks.

Think of it as having explored all your options. Now as this cycle comes to an end, it’s going to be time to decide your next best move.

★ How exciting for you!

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Make sure you don’t come out all guns blazing this week.

You will only alienate people if you get angry with them.

To be more persuasive, rely on your ability to make people laugh, even when they’re super triggered.

Advertisement

Yell and you yell alone!

★ Work through your fears, too.

For more from Yasmin

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Advertisement

A misunderstanding with a friend can be cleared up now.

Make that your priority this week if you’ve fallen out with someone you would like to take with you into the future.

If you’re having second thoughts about something you thought you wanted, that’s fine.

★ Don’t hang on for no reason.

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Confusion at work should start to ease up now.

Mercury has been retrograde in your career zone but that ends now.

Advertisement

The golden rule with this is not to take any dramatic action yet.

Spend a couple of days at least thinking about the information you’ve gathered recently.

★ Be careful!

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

Advertisement

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

You may find yourself telling people that this was the week that you finally turned a corner.

You’ve done the hard yards and you were at the very last straight of a very long and possibly quite challenging cycle.

Advertisement

Freedom awaits you.

★ Just keep going a little while longer.

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

So this is it.

The long slow march towards the end of a nearly 30-year cycle.

What are you going to do to wrap up loose ends so that next year you can start over in a way that’s going to help you build the life you want?

Advertisement

★ So many questions!

For more from Yasmin

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

Advertisement

If you’ve been taking a walk down memory lane in your love life recently, that’s perfect.

Now, as Mercury retrograde ends, decide what you’re going to do based on all the things you’ve realised.

Time to sort out any troubled relationships.

★ Let love rule.

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.