Weekly Horoscope: December 4 – 10, 2025

Gemini
May 22 – June 21
The past few months may have been gruelling for you at work.
The good news is that this cycle is going to come to an end very soon.
Make sure you use all the lessons you’ve learned.
★ This can be make or break time professionally..
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Do what you need to in order to get your life organised.
Cross all the I’s and dot the T’s, and buy some of those cute little organisers you can put in your drawers in your fridge and anywhere else.
Also allow some time out for fun.
★ An old love affair could be revived.
Leo
July 24 – Aug 23
Mercury has been retrograde in your home and family zone so if you’ve been feeling confused about those parts of your life, now you know why.
Some people rethink their entire life under this transit.
★ Maybe it’s time to go back to somewhere from your past?
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
You have just a couple more months left of gruelling Saturn in your Love Zone.
It can be tough and demanding, but it can also be the foundation an important relationship needs for the next few decades.
★ Play your cards right and all your hard relationship work can pay off soon.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 23
The most important thing for you to do right now is to think about your self-esteem.
How do you feel about yourself? Do you love yourself at least a bit, in a healthy kind of way?
If not, then you need to start to work on it.
★ Love yourself more!
Scorpio
Oct 24 – Nov 22
Mind planet Mercury has been retrograde in your sign, so you’ve probably been second guessing yourself for the past few weeks.
Think of it as having explored all your options. Now as this cycle comes to an end, it’s going to be time to decide your next best move.
★ How exciting for you!
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Make sure you don’t come out all guns blazing this week.
You will only alienate people if you get angry with them.
To be more persuasive, rely on your ability to make people laugh, even when they’re super triggered.
Yell and you yell alone!
★ Work through your fears, too.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A misunderstanding with a friend can be cleared up now.
Make that your priority this week if you’ve fallen out with someone you would like to take with you into the future.
If you’re having second thoughts about something you thought you wanted, that’s fine.
★ Don’t hang on for no reason.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Confusion at work should start to ease up now.
Mercury has been retrograde in your career zone but that ends now.
The golden rule with this is not to take any dramatic action yet.
Spend a couple of days at least thinking about the information you’ve gathered recently.
★ Be careful!
Pisces
Feb 20 – Mar 20
You may find yourself telling people that this was the week that you finally turned a corner.
You’ve done the hard yards and you were at the very last straight of a very long and possibly quite challenging cycle.
Freedom awaits you.
★ Just keep going a little while longer.
Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 20
So this is it.
The long slow march towards the end of a nearly 30-year cycle.
What are you going to do to wrap up loose ends so that next year you can start over in a way that’s going to help you build the life you want?
★ So many questions!
Taurus
Apr 21 – May 21
If you’ve been taking a walk down memory lane in your love life recently, that’s perfect.
Now, as Mercury retrograde ends, decide what you’re going to do based on all the things you’ve realised.
Time to sort out any troubled relationships.
★ Let love rule.
