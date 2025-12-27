Weekly Horoscope: December 29, 2025 – January 4, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

With so many planets in your Relationship Zone, other people – both personal and professional –are in focus.

Some really magical people could come into your life.

There are wonderful days ahead!

★ Spend time with those who have your best interests at heart.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Life may feel like your nose is constantly at the grindstone lately.

Every day seems to bleed into the next. For each item you complete on your to-do list, another three appear.

Fortunately, you don’t have to do everything alone – so phone a friend!

★ You have so much support but you need to allow it.

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

I’m sure you must be familiar with the idea that opportunities multiply when you seize them?

Right now, you have to get out of your own way and just have more fun.

Say yes to anything that makes you smile!

★ Make a wish for joy and happiness in 2026.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

The last several weeks may have brought a few upsets on the home front.

The good news is that this phase is over.

Now it’s time to make a wish about how you want family life to be.

Leave the past in the past.

★ Think good and all will be good.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

One of the most overlooked keys to manifestation is the simple act of changing your mind.

It can be easier said than done, though.

Right now, the stars are onside to help you consider things from another point of view.

★ Change your mind, change your life this week and beyond!

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

You’re in so much luck! A New Moon forms in your Money Zone this week.

This means that when it comes to your financial desires, make a wish!

Jupiter, your personal money planet is asking you to dream big!

★ The bigger your desire, the more likely it will manifest!

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

You truly can become whomever you want to be right now.

If you’re willing to change yourself for the better, then you can live the life you’ve always wanted.

Make a wish that all your goals and more will come true.

★ You are the luckiest of the lucky – take advantage!

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

There is no rest for the wicked, as they say.

Right now, you’ve got Mars in your sign for the first time in two years.

So while everyone else may be winding down for the year, you’re just getting started.

Exciting times are ahead!

★ If you’ve got a goal to achieve, then get to work!

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

One of the most special New Moons all year is happening for you this week.

This is about so much more than making a wish!

This is about making your dreams come true over the next 12 months and beyond.

★ Pull out all stops when it comes to your manifestation.

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

What do you want out of life this week and well into 2026?

Chances are, you want things to be different than the past two years.

Well, you’re in luck!

It’s time to set intentions for your career and overall life direction.

★ The recent hard work and toil you’ve endured will yield results.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

Just because the calendar year is close to ending doesn’t mean your goals can be put on the backburner.

While the pace may be slowing down, focus on what you can do now and down the track.

★ Set intentions for the next two years, professionally and personally.s.

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

For many people, this time of year can be expensive.

A New Moon is forming in one of your Money Zones this week.

Set the intention that whatever you circulate now will circulate back to you threefold.

★ Give and spend from a place of generous energy!

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

