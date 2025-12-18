Weekly Horoscope: December 18 – 28, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
The skies are a bit intense, there’s no denying it, and you’re in the firing line!
If it’s not your love life that’s feeling hard to handle, it will likely be your working life.
Your best bet is to try and keep your temper.
★ Discipline will pay off this week.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Money could be a little bit of an issue this week, especially in terms of getting into an argument with someone about it.
That sounds like a very negative self-fulfilling prophecy, but the fact is the skies are pretty intense right now.
Learn your financial lessons as soon as you can.
★ Relax – you’ve got this!
Leo
July 24 – Aug 23
Think carefully about money this week to avoid any hassles in the future.
Challenges abound at the moment, so you may get into an upset with a friend or family member when discussing a financial situation.
★ Learn your financial lessons as soon as you can.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
I really want to communicate to you how close you are to the end of this gruelling cycle you’ve been in for so long.
If you can just hang in there for a little bit longer, all your relationships are going to get much easier – trust me!
★ You deserve better and you’re going to get it!
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 23
Watch out if you find yourself feeling less than your usual charming self.
Angry Mars in your Communication Zone is clashing with depressing Saturn.
It will be easy for you to say the wrong thing.
It will also be easy to slip into negative thinking.
★ Think positive!
Scorpio
Oct 24 – Nov 22
It might not feel like it yet but you really are turning the financial corner.
Don’t let any little problems this week throw you off track.
You just need to keep your head down and push towards your goals.
You can have all the fun in the world later!
★ Work hard now!
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Angry Mars in your sign clashing with nasty old Saturn this week means it might be slightly more challenging than usual for you to keep your spirits up.
Try to breathe through any dramas.
Don’t worry – this too will pass!
Especially avoid letting family issues drag you down.
★ Keep on smiling, even through gritted teeth.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Your biggest enemy right now is negative thinking.
As they say, you can’t afford the luxury of it.
It’s far better to use current energies to be really disciplined mentally.
Train your brain to focus on what you do want and not on what you don’t want.
★ Expect good things to happen very soon!
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
There are two tender points for you this week; a friendship and your finances.
Both are potentially touchy right now so don’t go losing your cool over either of them if you can possibly help it.
Before too long, you’ll have worked through any issues.
★ Play a long game.
Pisces
Feb 20 – Mar 20
There are plenty of Pisceans out there right now who are starting to see the fruits of their labour.
Hopefully you are one of them.
As you near the end of this long cycle you’ve been in with Saturn, put in that extra effort.
★ It will make 2026 so much better!
Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 20
Before too long you’re going to be in a situation where you are quite up against it in terms of facing challenges you might prefer to have dodged.
It happens to all of us.
Deal with as many fears as you can now for better results later.
★ Life goes in cycles.
Taurus
Apr 21 – May 21
Not everybody turns out to be the perfect friend.
Often when we go through difficult times we find out who our friends really are.
If someone’s bringing you down, maybe it’s time for you to be more honest with yourself about who they really are to you.
★ Stay strong.
Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”
If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart