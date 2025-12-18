Weekly Horoscope: December 18 – 28, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Advertisement

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

The skies are a bit intense, there’s no denying it, and you’re in the firing line!

If it’s not your love life that’s feeling hard to handle, it will likely be your working life.

Your best bet is to try and keep your temper.

Advertisement

★ Discipline will pay off this week.

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Advertisement

Money could be a little bit of an issue this week, especially in terms of getting into an argument with someone about it.

That sounds like a very negative self-fulfilling prophecy, but the fact is the skies are pretty intense right now.

Learn your financial lessons as soon as you can.

★ Relax – you’ve got this!

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

Think carefully about money this week to avoid any hassles in the future.

Advertisement

Challenges abound at the moment, so you may get into an upset with a friend or family member when discussing a financial situation.

★ Learn your financial lessons as soon as you can.

For more from Yasmin

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Advertisement

I really want to communicate to you how close you are to the end of this gruelling cycle you’ve been in for so long.

If you can just hang in there for a little bit longer, all your relationships are going to get much easier – trust me!

★ You deserve better and you’re going to get it!

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

Watch out if you find yourself feeling less than your usual charming self.

Angry Mars in your Communication Zone is clashing with depressing Saturn.

It will be easy for you to say the wrong thing.

Advertisement

It will also be easy to slip into negative thinking.

★ Think positive!

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

It might not feel like it yet but you really are turning the financial corner.

Don’t let any little problems this week throw you off track.

You just need to keep your head down and push towards your goals.

Advertisement

You can have all the fun in the world later!

★ Work hard now!

For more from Yasmin

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Advertisement

Angry Mars in your sign clashing with nasty old Saturn this week means it might be slightly more challenging than usual for you to keep your spirits up.

Try to breathe through any dramas.

Don’t worry – this too will pass!

Especially avoid letting family issues drag you down.

Advertisement

★ Keep on smiling, even through gritted teeth.

For more from Yasmin

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Your biggest enemy right now is negative thinking.

Advertisement

As they say, you can’t afford the luxury of it.

It’s far better to use current energies to be really disciplined mentally.

Train your brain to focus on what you do want and not on what you don’t want.

★ Expect good things to happen very soon!

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

There are two tender points for you this week; a friendship and your finances.

Both are potentially touchy right now so don’t go losing your cool over either of them if you can possibly help it.

Advertisement

Before too long, you’ll have worked through any issues.

★ Play a long game.

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

Advertisement

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

There are plenty of Pisceans out there right now who are starting to see the fruits of their labour.

Hopefully you are one of them.

As you near the end of this long cycle you’ve been in with Saturn, put in that extra effort.

Advertisement

★ It will make 2026 so much better!

For more from Yasmin

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

Advertisement

Before too long you’re going to be in a situation where you are quite up against it in terms of facing challenges you might prefer to have dodged.

It happens to all of us.

Deal with as many fears as you can now for better results later.

★ Life goes in cycles.

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

Not everybody turns out to be the perfect friend.

Advertisement

Often when we go through difficult times we find out who our friends really are.

If someone’s bringing you down, maybe it’s time for you to be more honest with yourself about who they really are to you.

★ Stay strong.

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.