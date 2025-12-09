Weekly Horoscope: December 11 – 17, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Advertisement

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

It’s a highlight of the year when the Full Moon takes place in your sign.

Fun, joy, frivolity and a high social vibe abound.

So live it up, assuming you’re in the mood.

Advertisement

And if not? That’s fine, too!

★ Quality time not quantity time with loved ones matters now.

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

Advertisement

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

There are tons of demands right now. Work deadlines. Holiday celebrations. Family gatherings.

It gets exhausting and the month has only begun.

You may need to hunker down and get work done this week though.

Advertisement

Be intentional about how you spend your precious time and energy.

★ And breathe!

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

If possible, do put your duties and obligations to one side, and enjoy yourself.

The Full Moon happens in your Friendship Zone, making this week ripe for parties, fun and social events.

You’ve worked hard this year so take a break and enjoy yourself!

Advertisement

★ Make time for your friends.

For more from Yasmin

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

It’s likely been a taxing year for you, to say the least.

Advertisement

This week could bring signs that your hard work is actually going to pay off.

What you want out of your career or your life overall comes into focus now, as do new opportunities – if you want to pursue them.

★ Be open to new possibilities and go for it!

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

Your ruling planet is Venus and she’s in a very good shape this week, so hopefully you will be as well.

Your best bet is still to be really organised and disciplined in your daily life.

If you can do that now you’ll end the year feeling more secure.

Advertisement

★ Discipline wins!

For more from Yasmin

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

Advertisement

Money has been a bit strange for you this year thanks to the arrival of unpredictable Uranus in one of your Wealth Zones.

There may have been some wins… and some losses, too. That’s how it goes.

This week, reflect on what you’ll do differently for greater success in 2026.

★ Aim high!

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

The chaos in your daily life isn’t going to last forever.

See if you can use it to make changes where they are needed.

Advertisement

Before too long your love life is going to be taking up your attention.

★ Shore up in advance any relationships that are out of kilter.

For more from Yasmin

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Advertisement

It’s that time of the year when no-one’s going to blame you if you want to take some time out.

Yes, party season is upon us, but you have an astrological pass to only attend the parties you really want to go to.

Have fun, but make sure there’s room for relaxation.

★ Do what works best for you.

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

There is a whole lot of fun available for you thanks to the Full Moon.

Romance is also a possibility.

Advertisement

There is something about this week lighting things up so you can make positive changes next year.

★ Make sure you say “yes” to opportunities for joy and fun this week!

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

Advertisement

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

Yes, it’s the silly season and everybody’s putting lampshades on their heads, but you have some pretty good work stars as well.

So if there’s a long-term project you need to get across the finish line before ringing in the new year, put in that extra effort now.

★ ’Tis the season for hard work.

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

There’s a sense of anticipation happening for you this week.

Advertisement

Travel or study plans, or the lofty goals and aspirations you’ve been working on, may begin to show signs of actually coming to fruition.

It’s all coming together. Opportunities will come knocking soon enough!

★ You’ve got this. Really.

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

The calendar year is nearly done and you may or may not have reached your financial goals yet.

But either way, it doesn’t mean it’s all over.

Advertisement

You can still turn a situation around, just by deciding to change your mind and do things differently.

★ The Full Moon will help you.

For more from Yasmin

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

Advertisement

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.