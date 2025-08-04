Weekly Horoscope: August 7 – August 15, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re ready romance, good fortune, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
If the past few weeks have seen you going back and forth mentally on one issue, try and take a breath now.
Mercury retrograde is ending and you are going to start to feel a lot clearer about the way forward.
★ Take your time before making a decision.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
It looks like there could be some issues to do with money coming up for you now. Maybe there’s confusion about a payment.
Whatever you do, remember this: work is going to be pressured for a while now but you can persevere.
★ Your best bet now is to be as charming as possible.
Leo
July 24 – Aug 23
Just as Mercury retrograde ends in Leo, you have a Full Moon in your Love Zone.
So, life should start to make a little bit more sense, but it really is time to turn the corner in one important relationship.
★ Don’t blow up partnerships you deep-down want forever.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
If you have money issues, this is a week to work on them.
Try and think of where they came from. Try and process them under the full moon.
There’s a lot of room for arguing about cash or values this week, so don’t be too picky.
★ Discretion is recommended.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 23
The astrology is really intense as the planet of anger, Mars, moves through your sign and clashes with Saturn and Neptune.
The stage is set for tension, especially if you’ve been suppressing your feelings.
Use this moment to act consciously – not reactively.
★ Grow through challenge, don’t retreat.
Scorpio
Oct 24 – Nov 22
Mercury retrograde is ending in your Career Zone so if you’ve been confused about work lately, that should start to ease up.
Delay making big decisions as you need to process everything you’ve learned in the past few weeks.
★ It’s vital to work through your fears right now.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
You’re known for being broadminded – so lean into that.
If you’ve been second-guessing your direction, don’t give up.
The current energies favour learning, growth, and seeing the bigger picture.
Keep an open mind, and let fresh ideas guide your next best step.
★ Stay curious.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Financial clarity is on the horizon!
Money talks and/or joint financial plans start to make more sense.
The August Full Moon lights up your Income Zone, revealing what’s working, and what’s not.
Get practical about your worth, wealth, and long-term goals.
★ Release old money fears.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
The August Full Moon puts your needs and goals in the spotlight.
At the same time, Mars stirs big plans, while Saturn and Neptune challenge your focus.
Slow down, speak clearly, and prioritise.
★ A breakthrough is coming – but it starts with calm, clear thinking.
Pisces
Feb 20 – Mar 20
One of your current biggest challenges, should you choose to accept it, is to get organised and responsible when it comes to cash.
It’s true that you’re in recovery after a long cycle of difficulties but don’t give up!
★ The more inspired you are, the richer you’ll be in every way.
Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 20
It could be said that you’re a little bit under fire this week.
Hopefully, you’re surrounded by people who love you and want to make your life easier – but if not, there could be someone who seems to be intent on making life tough.
The solution is to be disciplined.
★ Don’t bicker!
Taurus
Apr 21 – May 21
Either you’re going home or someone who’s been away is coming home – there is a feeling of returning to family this week.
Perhaps it’s a rift that’s being mended.
Whatever the case, your home life will make more sense.
★Upsets and confusion at home ease up.
Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”
