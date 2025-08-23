Weekly Horoscope: August 28 – September 3, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Advertisement

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

You can return to regular life as Mercury recovers from a recent retrograde.

Revisions and revaluations can now help you attract more abundance.

Any past mistakes can be erased. They were lessons, that’s all!

Advertisement

★ Improve your self-talk and your life will also improve.

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Advertisement

You’re probably experiencing a zest for life you’ve not experienced in some time!

With two of astrology’s most revered planets in your sign, everything you touch is probably turning into gold!

Attracting your desires doesn’t have to be hard.

★ Believe in yourself and what you want will also want you!

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

Now that any recent setbacks or delays have worked themselves out, it’s time to move onwards and upwards.

Advertisement

Going back to the drawing board with more insight and wisdom will help you make the most of a fresh start.

★ A new mindset on your finances will create new outcomes.

For more from Yasmin

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Advertisement

You tend to doubt yourself a lot. Tweaking here and there, always seeking improvement.

There is nothing wrong with getting better, but what if you are already good enough?

So many opportunities are available.

★ Seek possibility where you normally see probability.

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

Just because you’ve got such good stars in your Career Zone doesn’t mean you can slack off and wait for great opportunities to arrive.

Some work is required, too.

Advertisement

Don’t delay your results through indecision. Strike while the iron is hot.

★ Just say yes and figure out the details later.

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

For a while now, you’ve wanted a new direction, a new purpose or a new sense of adventure.

Are you making the most of what is being presented to you?

Right now, things may seem harder than you prefer.

Advertisement

★ Good things can happen when you trust in the outcome.

For more from Yasmin

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Whatever your current financial reality is, it’s probably much better than it appears.

Advertisement

Even if it isn’t, what might your beliefs have to do with that?

Are you in a state of fear around money or a state of trust?

★ Money responds to how you think and speak about it.

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

All of your relationships have not looked this good for quite some time.

It doesn’t matter what your status is, other people are a source of abundance for you.

Lean into their support, advice and their generosity.

Advertisement

★ Allow yourself to receive and to give to others.

For more from Yasmin

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Don’t let recent snafus in relationships hold you back from expressing your true self.

Advertisement

To hold yourself back is akin to being dishonest.

If you need something, say so! No-one is a mind reader.

★ Someone you care about really is on your side!

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

Advertisement

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

Balancing what you want to do versus what you have to do will colour this week.

Where possible, do make room for creating memories.

Advertisement

Letting yourself enjoy some fun, some laughs and good times is often the way to endure the hard stuff.

★ If you do have to choose anything, choose joy!

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

In order to get things done or in order to get what it is you want, sometimes you have to overstretch yourself.

Whether you’re having to go the extra mile in a relationship or work situation – or both!

★ Compromise is how you can get the best of both worlds.

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

Life probably feels pretty sweet right now.

Advertisement

It’s amazing just how many improvements you can experience when you’re willing to explore new perspectives.

Being open-minded is such an attractive quality.

★ It can also open you to opportunities you couldn’t have imagined.

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.