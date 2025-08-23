Weekly Horoscope: August 28 – September 3, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
You can return to regular life as Mercury recovers from a recent retrograde.
Revisions and revaluations can now help you attract more abundance.
Any past mistakes can be erased. They were lessons, that’s all!
★ Improve your self-talk and your life will also improve.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
You’re probably experiencing a zest for life you’ve not experienced in some time!
With two of astrology’s most revered planets in your sign, everything you touch is probably turning into gold!
Attracting your desires doesn’t have to be hard.
★ Believe in yourself and what you want will also want you!
Leo
July 24 – Aug 23
Now that any recent setbacks or delays have worked themselves out, it’s time to move onwards and upwards.
Going back to the drawing board with more insight and wisdom will help you make the most of a fresh start.
★ A new mindset on your finances will create new outcomes.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
You tend to doubt yourself a lot. Tweaking here and there, always seeking improvement.
There is nothing wrong with getting better, but what if you are already good enough?
So many opportunities are available.
★ Seek possibility where you normally see probability.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 23
Just because you’ve got such good stars in your Career Zone doesn’t mean you can slack off and wait for great opportunities to arrive.
Some work is required, too.
Don’t delay your results through indecision. Strike while the iron is hot.
★ Just say yes and figure out the details later.
Scorpio
Oct 24 – Nov 22
For a while now, you’ve wanted a new direction, a new purpose or a new sense of adventure.
Are you making the most of what is being presented to you?
Right now, things may seem harder than you prefer.
★ Good things can happen when you trust in the outcome.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Whatever your current financial reality is, it’s probably much better than it appears.
Even if it isn’t, what might your beliefs have to do with that?
Are you in a state of fear around money or a state of trust?
★ Money responds to how you think and speak about it.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
All of your relationships have not looked this good for quite some time.
It doesn’t matter what your status is, other people are a source of abundance for you.
Lean into their support, advice and their generosity.
★ Allow yourself to receive and to give to others.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Don’t let recent snafus in relationships hold you back from expressing your true self.
To hold yourself back is akin to being dishonest.
If you need something, say so! No-one is a mind reader.
★ Someone you care about really is on your side!
Pisces
Feb 20 – Mar 20
Balancing what you want to do versus what you have to do will colour this week.
Where possible, do make room for creating memories.
Letting yourself enjoy some fun, some laughs and good times is often the way to endure the hard stuff.
★ If you do have to choose anything, choose joy!
Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 20
In order to get things done or in order to get what it is you want, sometimes you have to overstretch yourself.
Whether you’re having to go the extra mile in a relationship or work situation – or both!
★ Compromise is how you can get the best of both worlds.
Taurus
Apr 21 – May 21
Life probably feels pretty sweet right now.
It’s amazing just how many improvements you can experience when you’re willing to explore new perspectives.
Being open-minded is such an attractive quality.
★ It can also open you to opportunities you couldn’t have imagined.
Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”
