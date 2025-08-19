Weekly Horoscope: August 21 – August 27, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

You have sensational stars for making money this week.

Abundance in all forms will bless your Sustenance Zone.

So whatever it is you want more of; money, support or opportunities – they’re yours. Just make a wish.

★ Your ship may well be about to come in!

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

If you’re overdue for a little bit of indulgence, then this is your week to do it!

Whether you want to treat yourself to a luxury experience or there is something you really want to learn or discover, your stars are aligned.

★ All is well and good in your world!

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

Snafus, delays and confusion of recent weeks will now begin to dissipate.

If you were patient and kept your cool, you’ll see how it all worked in your favour.

Sometimes the Universe tests if you’re really ready to commit to your dreams.

★ Say yes to life; what are you waiting for?

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

It’s time to let any fears, worries or anxious thoughts go.

Let better ideas and creative concepts arrive.

You’ve got too many good opportunities coming your way to be worried.

Bring joy into all you do!

★ Think good and it truly will be good!

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

Whatever your career or overall life direction entails, it’s heading in the right direction.

Thus, making some of the toil you endured earlier in the year worth it.

Second chances from missed opportunities are now possible.

Keep lines of communication open.

★ The rewards you’ve worked so hard for will soon arrive.

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

Do surge forward with plans and projects that have been on the backburner in recent weeks.

Whether it’s a career goal or your life plans, you’ve now got green lights!

Travel, adventure and study beckon.

Keep your mind open.

★ Your life is heading in exciting new directions.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Whatever your attitude to attracting abundance is, good things are coming your way.

Could you imagine how much better things could get if you truly believed they’d get better?

If you’re not satisfied with your circumstances, know they are temporary.

★ Things will improve for you!

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Relationships, either personal or professional, are super sweet right now.

It’s as though the right people with the right resources have arrived at the right time.

If things are indeed less than great, that will soon change.

★ It’s all perfect and in perfect timing; soak it up!

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

If your wires have been crossed in a relationship, things will get better now.

Plans and conversations can be revisited and issues resolved.

Be honest about what’s working and what’s not.

★ Tough conversations can draw you closer to someone.

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

Take a moment to breathe in the bliss!

You’ve got such wonderful stars to be experiencing all the sweetness in life.

It may not be about grand plans and over-the-top scenarios.

It’s the little things that mean the most.

★ The simple pleasures in life are often the best.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

You can set the tone on how you want relationships to be in your life.

Believe in magic and that’s what you’ll experience.

Close off your heart with too firm boundaries and you’ll be left in the cold.

Find balance.

★ Be the kind of person you’d like to encounter.

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

If you’ve been working on your mindset, then you’re in for some luck.

All of your effort is likely to pay off, especially if you’ve been open to seeing opportunities where you previously would have seen problems.

Continue to see things differently.

★ Luck will befall you when you least expect it.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

