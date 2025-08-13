Weekly Horoscope: August 14 – August 20, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re ready romance, good fortune, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Life might be feeling more and more chaotic, but you’re actually in a mending and healing cycle right now.

One thing is certain; the same mindset that messed it up won’t fix it. Think differently.

★ Something which was broken in your life can be repaired.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

You are now in an extra lucky cycle for the coming 12 months, which you have likely been reading about here, there and everywhere.

The trick to making the most of it is to stay as flexible as possible, in everything.

Believe in what’s happening.

★ It’s happening for your highest good.

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

After everything you’ve been through in the recent past, you definitely deserve some rest and recuperation.

So this week, if you can, while things are likely to be a little quieter, take some time out.

Take some actual naps if you can.

★ Sometimes, even roaring Leo lions need to rest!

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Hopefully you’re already starting to see how the events of the past year have unshackled you from someone or something that you needed liberation from.

Don’t get into the habit of complaining! It can be really addictive.

★ Focus on positive thoughts.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

Whether you’re aware of it or not, you’re now on a time crunch.

You have a couple of years to work hard and get your life in order.

Tick-tock. It might not be all that easy, but it is definitely worth it.

Get your focus right.

★ You can set yourself up for decades to come.

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

The trick now is to forget about all the madness of the past seven or so years, and move forward.

That was then, this is now.

Things really are quite different, astrologically, and almost certainly in your actual life as well.

★ Don’t stay stuck in the mayhem, the drama is over.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

The more you can think about what you want to build in your life now, the better.

Think of what you’re doing now as a building block for the future.

Are your foundations solid?

Be intentional about any choices you make.

★ Lay foundations for the second half of the year.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

It’s important right now to make the most of the good in your life.

This isn’t about pretending that any challenges aren’t there – no-one wants you to be blinkered.

But the more you can focus on the good, the better.

★ Remember the law of attraction; like attracts like.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

If you try and worm your way out of a situation where you know you are at least partially in the wrong this week, you may end up in even deeper water.

Just be up-front with others.

★ Tell the truth and see where that leads.

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

You have grown older in the past few years. Saturn will do that to you. But guess what? You have also grown wiser!

So use that new-found wisdom to work through any issues coming up for you right now.

★ You have a new, more insightful inner wisdom to draw upon.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

Just when you thought the past was all over and done with and you could wrap it all up in a neat bow, here comes one last curveball.

Whether it’s to do with a love affair, work or something else, wait and see.

★ You have some unfinished business to attend to.

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

You could keep worrying about the past and future, giving yourself sleepless nights and the rest of it.

Or you could drag yourself kicking and screaming into the here and now, which, by the way, is the only place where you can actually solve anything!

★Use the power of now.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

