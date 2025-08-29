Monthly horoscope: September

Whether you’re curious about your love life, career path, or personal growth, Yasmin reveals all for every star sign in her monthly horoscope roundup, below.

ARIES

Mar 21 – Apr 20

If ever there was a month to face your fears, September 2025 is it. So, what are you scared of?

Your daily life will be a whole lot easier in the coming few decades (yes, decades!) if you can work through what frightens you now.

Standing up to your fears robs them of their power.

Dig deep and be willing to work hard.

★ Embrace the opportunity to do things a little bit differently.

TAURUS

Apr 21 – May 21

Either you’re about to see your hard work pay off, or it’s time for you to let go of an old dream you’ve been clinging on to for too long.

You should know what I’m talking about here… Your mission this month is to decide whether the project is serving your higher purpose.

If it is, you’re in an amazing position to accomplish it.

If it’s not, cut your losses and move on.

★ Don’t cling to a mistake because you spent a lot of time making it.

GEMINI

May 22 – Jun 22

Professionally speaking, you’re about to get a chance to show your colleagues exactly what you’re made of.

You may feel more pressure this month, but if you deal with it well, you could finally get the promotion or pay rise that you know you deserve.

On the flip side, slacking off will cause problems, so watch out.

Thinking like a boss will secure your reputation.

★ Adopt a steady and mature approach.

CANCER

Jun 23 – Jul 23

It’s an eclipse month, so as a Moon-ruled Cancerian, you can expect intense feelings and emotions to crop up.

This celestial event is triggering your 9th House, so it could bring a big shift with regards to travel or study.

Whether you’re drawn to exploring or learning, it doesn’t matter – both will expand your mind, and that’s the goal.

If you feel overwhelmed, take some time out.

★ The world can be your oyster, but you have to come out of your shell first!

LEO

Jul 24 – Aug 23

Saturn and the Full Moon eclipse are triggering your 8th House, activating the possibility of emotional intimacy and financial transformation.

Use this window to get organised. Book time off from work, clear clutter, sort money matters.

Huge, positive shifts are possible. However, what you sidestep now may come back to bite you later.

★ Figure out what you’re avoiding.

VIRGO

Aug 24 – Sep 23

Expect a big month as Saturn moves back into your Love Zone and the eclipse activates the same part of your horoscope.

Romance will likely be on your mind, so it’s an ideal time to take stock of your relationships – good love can get better and toxic unions can bite the dust!

Think about who you want to take into your future because whatever happens this September will have a finality to it.

★ For best results, stay optimistic.

LIBRA

Sep 24 – Oct 23

You can either slide into chaos or decide to discipline yourself and structure your approach to life.

Right now, routine is your best friend, and if that can include daily meditation or mindfulness, so much the better.

Focus on the big picture and forget about any mistakes you’ve made in the past – your life is evolving!

★ It may feel like you’re taking a step backwards to go forwards.

SCORPIO

Oct 24 – Nov 22

It’s time to push out of your comfort zone when it comes to romance, creativity and children.

Don’t let old, stale friendships hold you back from being the person you want to be, and having the fun you want to have.

Our time on this amazing planet is brief, so embrace joy wherever you find it.

If the busyness of everyday life gets in the way, build creative play time into your schedule.

★ Your happiness really matters – make it a priority.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23 – Dec 21

The best thing you can do for yourself now is find a balance between your working life and your private life.

If you’ve been overemphasising one at the expense of the other, rectify the situation.

In the long run, it’s your personal relationships that will bring you the most satisfaction, so don’t let them fade into the background.

★ Scale back on any obligations that no longer resonate with you.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22 – Jan 20

If you’ve been thinking about embarking on a new course of study or anything else that requires mental discipline, go for it! The stars are on your side.

Channel your thoughts into something rigorous or you could end up spiralling into negativity as Saturn makes a final visit to your Mind Zone.

Think positively and remember that you are in control.

★ Safeguard your thoughts as much as anything else in your life.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21 – Feb 19

You have astonishing money stars this month. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re positive!

If you’re smart and thinking long-term, this could be the beginning of a lucrative cycle.

On the other hand, it could spell disaster if you’re not careful.

Start by getting sound financial advice from a professional.

You might need to make some difficult choices.

★ Examine your relationship to money.

PISCES

Feb 20 – Mar 20

This is a big month for you!

If there’s something you’ve been putting your heart and soul in to over the past couple of years, now is the time to make it a reality.

The September eclipse in your sign indicates a turning of the corner emotionally.

Finally, Saturn is in Pisces for a last hurrah, offering chances for spiritual growth, healing and manifesting dreams.

★ Knowing when to give up is a sign of maturity, not weakness.

For more from Yasmin, click here.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

