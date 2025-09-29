Monthly horoscope: October

Whether you’re curious about your love life, career path, or personal growth, Yasmin reveals all for every star sign in her monthly horoscope roundup, below.

Advertisement

ARIES

Mar 21 – Apr 20

The New Moon this month is in your Love Zone, and if you think that sounds like a foolproof recipe for romantic energy, you’re right!

Make the most of it by getting out and about if you’re single and would like to meet someone, or by spending quality time with your partner if you’re attached.

Everything you were worried about last month should make more sense now.

Advertisement

Just enjoy life and don’t take it too seriously.

★ Look on the bright side!

TAURUS

Apr 21 – May 21

If you’ve been idealising a group of people (or one person in particular), the truth may now gently reveal itself as Neptune retrogrades.

Advertisement

The good news is knowledge is power – this will ultimately help you form more soulful, authentic bonds.

Seek out people who inspire you and reconnect with friends who are on a spiritual path.

If anyone makes you feel uneasy, simply walk away.

★ Be mindful of what makes you feel good.

Advertisement

GEMINI

May 22 – Jun 22

If your career path has felt unclear or confusing, this month invites you to realign.

Ask yourself, what did I once dream of doing before the world told me to be realistic?

Maybe you can find a way to do exactly that.

Advertisement

Not saying it’s your last chance, but it could be…

Admit it if you’ve been seduced by status.

Be realistic yet totally impractical when it comes to the life you really want.

★ It’s not too late to follow your dreams.

Advertisement

CANCER

Jun 23 – Jul 23

That book you were going to write? That retreat you nearly booked? That wild idea to study something mystical?

If it’s calling to you again, it’s happening for a reason.

October is bringing second chances.

Advertisement

This is your moment to gently question what you’ve taken as truth.

Tune back into ideas that uplift you.

Be guided by what gives you a sense of meaning and purpose.

★ Say yes to what lights you up!

Advertisement

LEO

Jul 24 – Aug 23

Neptune retrograde in your 8th House could lift the lid on some rather upsetting financial or emotional entanglements.

You’re being guided to release old fears, attachments or obsessions around money or sex.

Wait until the fog lifts before taking any drastic action.

Advertisement

Just avoid being in denial about these issues and you’ll be fine.

★ Be gentle with yourself – you don’t have all the answers yet.

VIRGO

Aug 24 – Sep 23

Neptune slips back into your Partnerships Zone.

Advertisement

If you’ve been ignoring red flags, this is your cue to see things as they are – not harshly, just truthfully.

A romantic spell could break now, but this could be a good thing.

Seeing through rose-coloured glasses isn’t sustainable.

Avoid harsh self-judgements of feeling disappointed if things don’t go 100 per cent to plan.

Advertisement

★ Find perfection in all of love’s imperfections.

LIBRA

Sep 24 – Oct 23

October brings a gentle nudge to get your life back on track.

Are you allowing bad habits to prosper and avoiding your to-do list?

Advertisement

It’s time to reconnect with what truly supports your wellbeing – body, mind and spirit.

Can you make your daily life feel a bit less like a slog and a bit more like a ceremony?

Be realistic about how much you can actually achieve.

★ Your attitude and perspective could make all the difference to your happiness.

Advertisement

SCORPIO

Oct 24 – Nov 22

Life can sometimes feel like an amazing dream… until it doesn’t!

If you’ve been chasing a romantic fantasy or creatively drifting with no direction, October brings a time-to-get-clear moment.

What’s fun and fulfilling?

Advertisement

The goal isn’t to stop dreaming, it’s to dream with your eyes open.

Just because something may take some effort, doesn’t mean it’s not worth it.

★ Be practical but also believe in the impossible.

Advertisement

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23 – Dec 21

October might stir up some old emotions, memories or misunderstandings.

You could feel more confused than ever about a particular family dynamic – maybe it’s time to stop sweeping domestic dramas under the rug?

October brings a soft-but-clear question: Does my personal life support me?

Before you can make supportive adjustments, get clear about what you want.

Advertisement

★ It is possible to commit to your domestic dreams.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22 – Jan 20

October is the right time to give yourself a mental holiday.

Sure, you might have a heap of work or study to do, but guess what?

Advertisement

A little bit of time out spent dreaming, giving your brain a break, or even writing some poetry, could work wonders.

All will be well.

Just be very honest with yourself and others.

If you feel spent, take a breather and don’t give up.

Advertisement

★ A little R&R may be all you require.

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

AQUARIUS

Jan 21 – Feb 19

It’s time for a reality check around money.

Advertisement

If things have been hazy financially (think: overspending, undercharging, or just not really wanting to look), October invites you to lift the veil.

Where’s your money going? And is it aligned with what you value? If not, what are you going to do about it?

Money flows when you’re feeling inspired.

Whether you acknowledge the situation or not, it remains the same.

Advertisement

★ Face your financial issues so you can improve them!

PISCES

Feb 20 – Mar 20

This month, you could feel a bit all over the place – unsure of your identity, your direction, or even what you want for dinner.

This is temporary, and it’s your soul asking for a gentle reintroduction to itself.

Advertisement

The best thing you can do is work hard on listening to your intuition, and learn to meditate, if you don’t do it already.

Feeling lost occasionally is completely normal.

★ Transform any confusion into inspiration.

For more from Yasmin, click here.

Advertisement

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.