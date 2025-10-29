Monthly horoscope: November

Whether you’re curious about your love life, career path, or personal growth, Yasmin reveals all for every star sign in her monthly horoscope roundup, below.

Advertisement

ARIES

Mar 21 – Apr 20

There’s something you’ve been putting off facing for a while, but you’ll have to confront it head-on very soon.

Work through your fears and begin making positive plans for your future. Healing is possible – you just need to make a choice and see it through.

Financially, this is the month to rethink, reorganise and reset.

Advertisement

It’s not too late to make your money dreams come true!

★ Find the freedom in boredom.

TAURUS

Apr 21 – May 21

Just when you thought you had turned a corner, Uranus, the planet of chaos, comes waltzing back into your sign for one last hurrah!

Advertisement

The less you try to control others, the better this cycle will be for you.

Even if everything gets turned upside down, keep reminding yourself that tough times don’t last, but tough people do.

Meditation and breathwork will help you stay cool, calm and collected.

★ Embrace the opportunity to be your authentic self.

Advertisement

GEMINI

May 22 – Jun 22

This month, you’re invited to enjoy the calm before the storm.

Before you know it, there will be a whole new slew of disorder to manage, so the more ducks you can get in a row, the better!

Review your daily life and identify anything that isn’t really working, then put steps in place to remedy the situation.

Advertisement

Professionally speaking, forget about where you are now and focus on the future.

★ Avoid distractions to ensure a favourable outcome.

CANCER

Jun 23 – Jul 23

There is room for change in your life now, particularly where your social network is concerned.

Advertisement

A dearly held friendship could be shaken to its core, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Tread lightly and everything should work out just fine.

Try your best to weed out any negative people – they’re nothing more than a drain on your energy.

For some, an old flame could return for a fun fling!

Advertisement

★ Think carefully about the company you keep.

LEO

Jul 24 – Aug 23

Feeling confused at home and slightly out of control at work?

Unfortunately, that’s just the cosmic vibe at the moment.

Advertisement

Your best bet is to simply allow everything to sort itself out in its own time.

Don’t try and conform and definitely don’t boss other people around.

Once the fog inevitably lifts, you’ll be able to see things with an uncommon clarity and can then start forging a new path.

★ Live and let live should be your new motto.

Advertisement

VIRGO

Aug 24 – Sep 23

Saturn’s retrograde in your Love Zone ends in November.

The past few months should have taught you some interesting lessons about a certain VIP in your life, but the learning doesn’t end there.

You can expect more romantic homework, although it’s not clear where it will come from.

Advertisement

Knowledge is never wasted – use it to nurture all of your relationships.

★ Balance is key – be relaxed but also make your standards and expectations known.

LIBRA

Sep 24 – Oct 23

The good news is that any money issues that have been plaguing you should be resolved by the end of the month.

Advertisement

What you should’ve learnt by now is that putting some cash away for a rainy day can ease your anxiety.

Do a deep dive and try to understand your relationship with money. Are you blocking it energetically?

If you need help, enlist a financial planner.

You are never alone.

Advertisement

★ A little nest egg will bring you peace.

SCORPIO

Oct 24 – Nov 22

Mercury is retrograde in your sign, so it’s time for a personal revamp!

A good makeover can force the world to look at you differently.

Advertisement

Don’t be afraid to rethink everything about the way that you come across to others.

Tweak your social media to better represent who you are right now.

Plus, you can expect some craziness in your love life, so get ready for that!

Other people may well be behaving unpredictably this month – your job is to keep your cool.

Advertisement

★ Life isn’t static and neither are you!

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23 – Dec 21

Your love life or relationships/partnerships in general should settle down a bit now, so you can breathe a sigh of relief if someone’s been giving you the run-around.

Maybe it’s time to ask yourself what you really want in one-on-one situations.

Advertisement

It’s good to be easygoing, but some people will take advantage of that.

★ When it comes to relationships, remember you always have a choice.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22 – Jan 20

Now is the time to step back and regroup.

Advertisement

If you’re entering a new situation in life, take it easy and don’t put too much pressure on yourself.

Keep a low profile while you work out the lay of the land.

You are going to start feeling like you’re finally moving forwards again.

There’s no rush.

Advertisement

Capricorns love a long-term strategy, so embrace that personality trait and just do your best.

★ Lay the foundations of success, brick by brick.

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

Advertisement

AQUARIUS

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Everything is changing all the time – it’s how we respond that matters.

At work, take time to consider all of your options, especially if it feels like the landscape is shifting.

Reassess your priorities and decide what you really want.

If you don’t work, the message is to embrace what you’re known for.

Advertisement

Your home life could be a bit intense, but try to go with the flow, and breathe!

★ It’s all working out in your favour.

PISCES

Feb 20 – Mar 20

Time for the proverbial rubber to meet the road, as Saturn retrograde in Pisces ends.

Advertisement

You now have the opportunity to consolidate what you’ve learnt in the past few years and put it into practice.

Don’t let it all have been in vain!

The universe still has some lessons to teach you, but you should now be better equipped to deal with them.

Pay attention or pay the price!

Advertisement

★ The light at the end of the tunnel is growing brighter.

For more from Yasmin, click here.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.