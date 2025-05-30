Monthly horoscope: June

Whether you’re curious about your love life, career path, or personal growth, Yasmin reveals all for every star sign in her monthly horoscope roundup, below.

ARIES

Mar 21 – Apr 20

Lucky Jupiter is back in your Home and Family Zone for the first time in 12 years, which is obviously a good thing. However, it’s clashing with Saturn and Neptune this month.

You can expect your home and personal life to improve, but not just yet! In the meantime, you may need to reframe your ideas about what success looks like to you.

★ Commit to your domestic dreams.

TAURUS

Apr 21 – May 21

If you use June to work through your fears, it could be a wonderful time for you.

Just be careful you don’t burn yourself out – prioritise rest and avoid pushing ahead too soon. It’s tiring work, both mentally and physically.

If you’re single and ready to mingle, this could be the month that you meet someone.

Attached? Things look good for you and your partner.

★ Easy does it! Remember, life isn’t a race.

GEMINI

May 22 – Jun 22

So that’s it. Lucky Jupiter has left your sign. But guess what? It’s now in your Money Zone, so you could be about to have some financial good luck!

Just don’t overspend in the coming 12 months. The more you believe in yourself, the more cash you’ll attract. Ker-ching!

It’s time to double-down on your self-believe and confidence. Learn whatever you need to in order to grow abundance of all types.

★ Have faith and trust in your own abilities. You know what to do.

CANCER

Jun 23 – Jul 23

Are you ready to imagine your best life?

Do you believe you can create it (maybe with some help from the universe)? If so, go for it!

As of this month, you have Lady Luck on your side, in the form of Jupiter in Cancer. Don’t worry if you don’t feel charmed just yet – give it a few weeks.

In the meantime, visualise everything that you desire and want to attract.

★ Start saying yes to opportunities for growth.

LEO

Jul 24 – Aug 23

Spiritually speaking, this is the start of an amazing period for you. If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to meditate, chant or do yoga, now is the time.

There could be a steep learning curve, but once you get it, it’ll help you in every possible way, including professionally and financially.

It may seem counterintuitive to slow down and take a step back, but it’ll be worth it.

★ Embrace the stillness now, then prepare for action.

VIRGO

Aug 24 – Sep 23

You’re about to get popular! Don’t be surprised if exciting invitations come your way and people seem very keen to hang out with you. Lap it up!

Don’t allow money worries to stop you from taking advantage of new opportunities. Expand your friendship circles, find your group and let your hair down! You thoroughly deserve it.

★ Life’s fullness will be revealed through others.

LIBRA

Sep 24 – Oct 23

You have an incredible chance to do something special, but it comes with a price: hard work. Put in the effort now and the rewards could knock your socks off.

This cycle lasts for 12 months, so you have plenty of time to strategise and plan your next moves. Don’t give up if you hit a roadblock – perseverance will be key!

★ Keep smiling and doing what you’re doing. It’ll all work out in the end.

SCORPIO

Oct 24 – Nov 22

If you’re dreaming of getting away from it all, it is possible, but you ideally need to have all your ducks in a row before you venture off.

The planets are aligning to give you a taste of travel and the more organised you can be now and for the coming two years (yes, that long!), the better life will be.

Embrace the ways the world is opening up for you, both literally and metaphorically.

★ Don’t let niggling doubt get in your way.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23 – Dec 21

You’ve had some good love luck swirling around you for a while – hopefully you’ve made the most of it! Whatever the case, there’s now a shift from romantic fun and games to understanding what intimacy really means.

It’s time to get serious when it comes to matters of the heart and make room for true love.

Try to be vulnerable yet optimistic and don’t compromise on what you want from a relationship.

★ Be honest about your deepest desires.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22 – Jan 20

Here comes lucky Jupiter, back in your Love Zone for the first time in more than a decade. Are you ready? Just make sure you have realistic expectations, now and in the next 12 months.

Rid yourself of old stories and narratives that no longer serve you. An optimistic approach is best, whether you’re looking for someone new or trying to inject some spice into your current relationship.

★ Romance should be fun – don’t take it too seriously!

AQUARIUS

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Gratitude is the name of the game this month. Try to find at least one moment every day to feel thankful for what you have and you’ll start to attract even more things to be cheerful about.

You’re at the beginning of a whole new cycle and the cosmos is conspiring to allow you to have more fun than you have done in quite some time.

Train your brain to focus on the good.

★ One positive thought leads to another.

PISCES

Feb 20 – Mar 20

You’re emerging from what may have been a rather gruelling period. Hopefully your self-esteem is intact because you’re sailing straight into a wonderful new 12-month cycle.

Enjoying new and exciting activities and potentially falling in love are starred, but first you need to believe in positive outcomes.

June is also a great month to do any internal work that’s required. Make time to meditate and rest your mind.

★ Enjoy life’s simple pleasures.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

