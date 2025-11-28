Monthly horoscope: December

Whether you’re curious about your love life, career path, or personal growth, Yasmin reveals all for every star sign in her monthly horoscope roundup, below.

ARIES

Mar 21 – Apr 20

This is the final month to do some deep self-enquiry into your fears. Face them now and you’ll see that many exist only in your imagination.

Left unexamined, you risk them showing up in real life. But if you confront them directly, they lose their grip and could even simply dissolve.

Don’t feed the shadows – bring them into the light. You’ll be stronger and happier for it.

* A bad day for your ego is a good day for your soul.

TAURUS

Apr 21 – May 21

There are some difficult aspects coming up between December 1-15, likely challenging you when it comes to fun or money, or both.

They’re both such important parts of life that it will no doubt be annoying, but try to go with the flow and keep your temper in check.

If you notice any negative patterns repeating, then it’s up to you to change them.

The second half of December looks better!

* Being authentic sometimes means being honest.

GEMINI

May 22 – Jun 22

Try not to get too confrontational with the people who matter most to you.

Not only is it the season of goodwill, but you’re about to enter a whole new cycle where you’re going to need all the stability and long-term relationships you can get.

If your personal life feels too challenging right now, breathe and focus on work instead.

Eliminate distractions and focus on your highest priorities.

* Notice your thoughts, but don’t get caught up in them.

CANCER

Jun 23 – Jul 23

You could find it difficult to concentrate this month, whether you’re studying, working or travelling.

If situations get frustrating, take a minute to regroup so you don’t lose your cool with the people around you.

Do your best to remain centred and focused and remember that everyone is simply trying their best.

Taking things personally will only lead to more pain and confusion and nobody needs that!

* Avoid situations that overwhelm your sense of inner peace.

LEO

Jul 24 – Aug 23

In the first half of December, you’ll need to work hard not to roar at everyone around you.

It’s as though daily challenges are playing chicken with you, testing whether you’ll stay calm in the face of provocation.

You can do it! Purr, don’t roar. It’s never worth getting people off-side.

By the second half of the month, life will start to feel much easier.

* The strength you show today will be rewarded tomorrow.

VIRGO

Aug 24 – Sep 23

Expect this month to present a few challenges, especially early on.

Whether it’s a romantic or business partner, or just people you hang out with, everybody seems to be a little antsy right now.

Make sure you stay in your power as you work through any issues.

You’re about to reach the end of a very challenging cycle – you’ve come too far to undo all of your good work by giving in to anger.

* For best results, keep your chin up and your lips sealed!

LIBRA

Sep 24 – Oct 23

Seriously, try and get your life in order this month.

Yes, I know it’s almost the end of the year and everybody wants to let their hair down, but if you can get all your ducks in a row, they are far less likely to come quacking at you in 2026!

Do not take this lightly. Face your responsibilities now to foster a sense of ease later.

* Use the silly season to get more social.

SCORPIO

Oct 24 – Nov 22

I’m only half-joking when I say you might want to warn friends and family this month…

With fiery Mars clashing in your Communications Zone, tempers can flare fast.

Think of it as a cosmic test and try not to sweat the small stuff.

Life will feel calmer after December 15, so hang in there.

Meditation will help you be less reactive to negative situations.

Give peace a chance!

* Being calm under pressure will ensure success.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23 – Dec 21

If you know it’s time to reinvent yourself, go for it! Reflect on what hasn’t really worked this year, then imagine the version of you who thrives in 2026.

What habits would that person keep? What choices would they make?

The December 20 new moon powers you forward with renewed confidence.

You’re in a powerful cycle where self-reflection can help you reshape your reality.

★ Don’t wait for January – commit to a new you now!

CAPRICORN

Dec 22 – Jan 20

Now is the time to step back and regroup.

If you’re entering a new situation in life, take it easy and don’t put too much pressure on yourself.

Keep a low profile while you work out the lay of the land.

You are going to start feeling like you’re finally moving forwards again.

There’s no rush.

Capricorns love a long-term strategy, so embrace that personality trait and just do your best.

★ Lay the foundations of success, brick by brick.

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

AQUARIUS

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Everything is changing all the time – it’s how we respond that matters.

At work, take time to consider all of your options, especially if it feels like the landscape is shifting.

Reassess your priorities and decide what you really want.

If you don’t work, the message is to embrace what you’re known for.

Your home life could be a bit intense, but try to go with the flow, and breathe!

★ It’s all working out in your favour.

PISCES

Feb 20 – Mar 20

Time for the proverbial rubber to meet the road, as Saturn retrograde in Pisces ends.

You now have the opportunity to consolidate what you’ve learnt in the past few years and put it into practice.

Don’t let it all have been in vain!

The universe still has some lessons to teach you, but you should now be better equipped to deal with them.

Pay attention or pay the price!

★ The light at the end of the tunnel is growing brighter.

For more from Yasmin, click here.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

