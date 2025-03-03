MARCH STARS: What’s in store for you?

March is here, and oh boy, what an interesting month it’s going to be! We’re coming into a cosmic whirlwind, with Venus retrograde, total lunar eclipse, and Mercury opting to get things mixed up a bit by being retrograde also.

If you’re feeling out of sorts, just recall that the universe is providing you a profound recalibration.

The month’s headliner is Venus retrograde, and it’s hot, hot, hot. The love planet, Venus, starts off in fiery, passionate Aries before turning back into Pisces, watery and emotional.

So, what can we expect?

Venus has got a lot to answer for

Retrogrades are all about introspection – think of it like a cosmic pause button that forces you to look inward.

With Venus retrograde, expect relationship problems to come crawling out of the woodwork.

You might find yourself questioning what (or whom) you really want, or past loves might return to see if you’ve learned your lesson.

Heads up – it’s often not the best time to start new relationships because a soulmate feel today might just be an illusion in the retrograde haze.

And then, mid-month, we have a Full Moon in Virgo on March 14, and not just any full moon – a total lunar eclipse.

Full moons illuminate emotions, relationships, and secrets, but with an eclipse, clarity is dampened.

Virgo energy is about tidiness and organisation, but with this eclipse vibration, you might feel like things aren’t as ‘neat’ as you like.

The rose-coloured glasses are coming off, and you may discover that some relationships or situations were all in your head.

And don’t forget, Venus still retrogrades in Aries, with a bonus fiery restlessness.

When you find yourself about to lose it, take a deep breath and ask yourself: What am I learning from this experience?

An added twist

Just when you think you have a handle on what’s happening, Mercury retrograde rears its head just after the full moon and gives everything an added twist.

This one is all about redoing the past – unresolved business, karmic relationships, even old flames showing up ‘just to say hi’ (nudge your progress).

Mercury retrogrades are notorious for going back to old ways so that you can finally let them go.

The best way to handle this? Self-knowledge. Catch the emotional hooks when they’re triggered, own them, and say to yourself, “Where am I still working out this pattern in my life?”

The more work you’re doing on you, the less the universe is going to insist on repeating the same lesson back at you.

We close March with a New Moon and Partial Solar Eclipse in Aries – a powerful moment to plant the seeds for the next chapter.

Aries energy is bold and direct, so if you’ve done the work in March, April will flow much more smoothly.

April & May: The energy shift

April is when it starts to brighten up. March’s retrogrades and eclipses will begin to ease off, and depending on how you handled those energies, things will start dropping into place for you easily.

May heralds fresh clarity, change, and (finally!) momentum.





2025 is a nine-year numerologically, which is all about transformation and completion.

Hello, colour!

Trust the process

It’s the year to let go of what no longer serves you so that you can make space for something bigger.

March is getting us ready for a transformational year. The cosmic energies are pushing us to look inside, clear the blocks, and take ownership of our growth.

Whatever comes up for you – whether it’s an issue in a relationship, an old hurt, or a surprise reunion – it’s all happening for your highest good.

Make the best of this time. Work with the retrogrades instead of fighting against them, let go of the old to make room for the new, and trust that it’s all happening in the perfect order.

Let’s make 2025 the year of true transformation.

For help clearing old patterns, Linda Willow Roberts, a Theta Healing Practitioner and Trainer, specialises in clearing energetic blocks, shifting limiting beliefs, and releasing patterns that no longer serve you.

Linda created The Manifestation Flowchart Course – a deep dive into re-wiring your subconscious and aligning with what you truly desire, with over 30 videos, guided meditations, and energy-shifting tools.







