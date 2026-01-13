Hero Bondi police officer Amy Scott diagnosed with breast cancer

The hero police officer at the centre of the Bondi Junction stabbings has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Colleagues are rallying around NSW Police Inspector Amy Scott, setting up a fundraiser in her name as she battles a rare and aggressive strain of the disease.

NSW Police Inspector Amy Scott has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer, it’s been announced. (Credit: NSW Police Legacy/Instagram)

Who is Amy Scott?

Amy Scott is the police officer widely praised for bringing an end to the Westfield Bondi Junction stabbing tragedy.

On April 13, 2024, Joel Cauchi, 40, went on a rampage, killing six people and injuring a further 12, including a nine-month-old baby.

The first officer on the scene, Amy subsequently pursued Cauchi and shot him as he ran at her with a knife in hand.

Rushing to his aide, she nevertheless administered CPR until other officers arrived and took over, however, Cauchi passed away.

The hero of the Bondi Junction tragedy has been called a “loving wife, mother of two young boys, devoted to serving the community through her work as a NSW Police Officer”. (Credit: NSW Police Legacy/Instagram)

What has Amy Scott been diagnosed with?

On January 12, Police Legacy NSW – the NSW Police Force’s charity – revealed the mother-of-two has been dealt a tragic blow.

Taking to social media, they announced that Amy needed the “strength, compassion and support off her community” as she battles breast cancer.

“Just as she is so much more than her diagnosis, she is so much more than ‘the hero of Bondi Junction’,” they shared.

“She is a loving wife, mother of two young boys, devoted to serving the community through her work as a NSW Police Officer.”

They added that she is “widely known as selfless, compassionate and kind”.

A fundraiser has been established to help the “selfless, compassionate and kind” mother-of-two as she battles the disease. (Credit: NSW Police Legacy/Instagram)

NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon APM praised Amy for supporting her colleagues amid the recent Bondi Beach terror attack.

“Despite everything Amy is facing, she continues to show the remarkable person that she is by going out of her way to support her work mates,” he said.

He added that Amy “regularly” visits the station to offer “comfort and assistance” to those impacted by the massacre, all while dealing with her own health issues.

The Police Inspector met with families of the victims of the April 2024 Bondi Junction stabbing at a candlelight vigil in Bondi Beach. (Credit: Getty Images)

A true ‘Australian hero’

In June 2024, Amy was recognised with the Commissioner’s Valour Award for her selflessness in helping to end the Bondi Junction massacre.

NSW Premier Chris Minns has shared his devastation at “genuine, bona fide Australian hero” Amy’s diagnosis.

Out of respect for the victims of the December 14 Bondi Beach massacre the findings from the inquest into the stabbings have subsequently been delayed.

NSW State Coroner Teresa O’Sullivan will now hand down her findings on February 5.

Amy was presented with the Commissioner’s Valour Award by then-NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb in June 2024. (Credit: NSW Police Legacy/Instagram)

Where can I donate?

The NSW Police Legacy has set up a charity fundraiser to help “ease the financial burden” for Amy and her family.

“Amy has a long uphill battle ahead to beat this insidious disease,” they said.

“This is a powerful reminder than even our strongest people are human.”

At the time of publication, more than $350,000 has been raised.

Donations can still be made here.

