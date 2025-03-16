Has Harrison Ford secretly split from Calista Flockhart?

No-one seemed to bat an eyelid when Harrison Ford rocked up to the recent SAG Awards without wife Calista Flockhart, who was away working in New York.

However, there’s now speculation that one of Hollywood’s sturdiest marriages could be on rocky ground as Calista enjoys her newfound freedom and theatre career in the Big Apple, and the couple adjust to their new long-distance normal.

“Calista’s been there for Harrison 24/7 from the day she said ‘I do’ so it’s long overdue that she gets to do something she wants for the first time in forever,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“And theatre is a growing passion that even Harrison can’t compete with.”

Harrison, 82, and Calista, 60, have apparently been living apart for the last three months, after the actress “packed up and moved” from their family home in LA and headed for the East Coast.

While in New York, Calista’s starring in off-Broadway show Curse of the Starving Class, which has had its run extended to April.

“It’s hard for her to not enjoy the freedom and not having to drop everything for another Harrison drama, but neither of them anticipated she’d be extending her time in New York,” the source says.

Calista and Harrison fell in love instantly back in 2002. (Image: Getty)

SHE’S SOLO IN THE CITY

For her husband back in LA, it seems absence really has made the heart grow fonder, with sources revealing that Harrison has been missing Calista like crazy but is trying to be supportive of her goals.

“It’s the longest time they’ve been apart, but they do speak every night and first thing in the morning when they can,” an insider says.

Though the source insists that Harrison is “rarely far from her mind”, Calista recently admitted she’s been loving the change of pace and returning to the big city stage, where she started out in the ’90s.

“I cook a lot, I walk my dogs a lot, I’ll probably go to a lot of museums and enjoy my days and get a good nap in before the play,” Calista says.

“I love being back in New York – it’s nostalgic for me… and, you know, the show feeds me.”

Harrison and Calista have been by each other’s side constantly since they met and hit it off in 2002 at the Golden Globes, where the actor spilt wine on the Ally McBeal nominee.

Yet in the time they’ve been together, there’s been career sacrifices for the former prime time actress.

While she stepped away from the spotlight to focus on raising their adopted son Liam, now 24, Harrison’s storied film career continued and he’s recently had a new wave of success on TV.

An insider says Harrison has thrown himself into work even more lately to keep himself busy while Calista’s away, but his friendly antics with 1923 co-star Helen Mirren haven’t gone unnoticed…

“It doesn’t help that he’s been flirting his butt off with Helen,” the source says. “Calista’s never been the jealous type, but it’s tough seeing another woman paw all over him.”

Harrison says of Helen, “We had a good time. A good time hanging out together as well as working together… she’s a real cool lady.”

And the British actress, 79, has been equally admiring.

“We would sit around together and shoot the s*** off-set,” she said. “I don’t think I ever knew him [or] remembering him going, ever to his trailer.”

Harrison and Helen star as Jacob and Cara in the Yellowstone spin-off 1923. (Image: Paramount+)

CAUGHT UP WITH CO-STARS

While Calista and Harrison are living apart, they’re playing pretend spouses to other people!

Calista’s been treading the boards with Christian Slater, who plays her husband, while Harrison and Helen are promoting the new season of Yellowstone spin-off 1923, which centres on their characters’ Jacob and Cara’s love story.

