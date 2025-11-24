GUS LAMONT UPDATE: Abandoned mineshafts searched

Investigators working on the Gus Lamont search are preparing to return to the remote sheep station near Yunta, South Australia, where the four-year-old disappeared from in a renewed bid to provide answers to his heartbroken family.

“We are determined to explore every avenue in an effort to locate Gus Lamont and provide some closure for his family,” SA Police Deputy Commissioner, Linda Williams, said in a statement.

“These searches will either locate evidence or eliminate these locations from further investigations by the Task Force.”

Starting tomorrow, Special Tasks and Rescue (STAR) group officers, along with investigators on Task Force Horizon, will use specialised equipment to search a series of mine shafts recently discovered by police.

The six uncovered and unfenced shafts that will be searched over the next three days lie between 5.5km and 12km from the homestead where Gus was last seen by his grandmother on the evening of September 27.

SA Police previously drained a large dam on the property as part of their investigation. (Image: SA Police)

AREA KNOWN FOR WOMBAT HOLES

Previously, SA Police conducted “extensive” ground searches on the 60,000-hectare property in the hopes of finding the little boy to bring closure to his family – however these searches have returned no trace of Gus anywhere.

To date, 95-square kilometres of the property has been searched by foot while a further 470-square kilometres has been searched by mounted units and Polair. SA Police also previously drained a dam close to the homestead, to eliminate the theory that Gus could’ve drowned.

Reacting to the news on social media, many users are surprised that Police were not aware of the mineshafts on the property.

“They had to know there were mineshafts,” one user commented. “It’s been mentioned by South Australians in the comments section of most news outlet social media pages since the start of this investigation.”

The Director of the Australian Missing Persons Register, Nicole Morris, previously told Woman’s Day Gus could have fallen into a wombat hole, or, possibly a mineshaft.

“A tracker that I have spoken to said it could have been a wombat hole – the area is not well known for them but there are wombats in South Australia,” she shared.

“Gus could have fallen into some sort of undetectable space.”

Gus’s parents Joshua and Jessica have not publicly commented on their son’s disappearance. (Image: Instagram)

NO EVIDENCE OF FOUL PLAY

As SA Police continue the search for the “shy but adventurous” four-year-old boy, Deputy Commissioner Williams says they will continue to look at all locations of interest to try and locate Gus.

She also confirmed Task Force Horizon are conducting multiple lines of inquiry, which have not returned any evidence of foul play.

While Gus’ heartbroken family wait desperately for answers, they are being supported by a victim contact officer and their local community in Yunta.

A few days after Gus disappeared, family friend Bill Harbison delivered a statement on behalf of Gus’ devastated loved ones.

“This has come to a shock to our family and friends, and we are struggling to comprehend what has happened,” he said.

“Gus’ absence is felt in all of us, and we miss him more than words can express. Our hearts are aching, and we are holding onto hope that he will be found and returned to us safely.”

