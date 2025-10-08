Why corporate gifts are actually the best Christmas presents (and where to get them)

Remember when corporate gifts meant a branded pen, generic gift cards, and maybe a sad bottle of wine? Those days are done.
This Christmas, businesses are spending big on gifts that people actually want to receive.
Aussies are set to spend a record $11.8 billion on gifts this year, and the corporate world has finally figured out what the rest of us already knew: people want to feel special. No one wants another keep cup or a gift card that’ll sit unused in a drawer.
The shift? Thoughtful, locally sourced hampers that feel more like a treat from a friend than a business obligation.
WHAT MAKES A GOOD CORPORATE GIFT?
Good Day People has built their business around this exact concept.
Their hampers are filled with Australian-made products, sustainably sourced, and actually designed to impress.
No filler, no random promotional items – just quality products that people actually want.
Fan favourites include:
- Jolly Holly (from $100) – Organic wine, a gin bauble (yes, really), stone-ground chocolate, and more festive treats that’ll make you the hero of any party.
- Chrissy Missy (from $80) – Rocky road from Mudgee, Victorian wine, Bahen & Co chocolate, and panettone. Basically, a hug in a box.
- Jingle Jamie ($70) – Alcohol-free and absolutely packed with festive flavour. Perfect for everyone on your list.
- A-Wreatha-Franklin (from $150) – The fancy option with all the homely treats that scream “I have excellent taste.”
WHY THIS MATTERS
A well-chosen gift isn’t just nice – it’s memorable. Studies show personalised gifting can boost brand recall by up to 85%, meaning people remember who made them feel good.
That’s why everyone from Spotify to Qantas is jumping on board. They know a beautifully curated hamper does a lot.
THE BOTTOM LINE
Whether you’re shopping for clients, colleagues, or just want to treat yourself, corporate gifting has had a serious glow-up.
Whether you’re buying for clients or colleagues, there are options that won’t end up regifted or forgotten.
