Why corporate gifts are actually the best Christmas presents (and where to get them)

Remember when corporate gifts meant a branded pen, generic gift cards, and maybe a sad bottle of wine? Those days are done.

This Christmas, businesses are spending big on gifts that people actually want to receive.

Aussies are set to spend a record $11.8 billion on gifts this year, and the corporate world has finally figured out what the rest of us already knew: people want to feel special. No one wants another keep cup or a gift card that’ll sit unused in a drawer.

The shift? Thoughtful, locally sourced hampers that feel more like a treat from a friend than a business obligation.

WHAT MAKES A GOOD CORPORATE GIFT?

Good Day People has built their business around this exact concept.

Their hampers are filled with Australian-made products, sustainably sourced, and actually designed to impress.

No filler, no random promotional items – just quality products that people actually want.

Fan favourites include:

Jolly Holly (from $100) – Organic wine, a gin bauble (yes, really), stone-ground chocolate, and more festive treats that’ll make you the hero of any party.

(from $100) – Organic wine, a gin bauble (yes, really), stone-ground chocolate, and more festive treats that’ll make you the hero of any party. Chrissy Missy (from $80) – Rocky road from Mudgee, Victorian wine, Bahen & Co chocolate, and panettone. Basically, a hug in a box.

(from $80) – Rocky road from Mudgee, Victorian wine, Bahen & Co chocolate, and panettone. Basically, a hug in a box. Jingle Jamie ($70) – Alcohol-free and absolutely packed with festive flavour. Perfect for everyone on your list.

($70) – Alcohol-free and absolutely packed with festive flavour. Perfect for everyone on your list. A-Wreatha-Franklin (from $150) – The fancy option with all the homely treats that scream “I have excellent taste.”

WHY THIS MATTERS

A well-chosen gift isn’t just nice – it’s memorable. Studies show personalised gifting can boost brand recall by up to 85%, meaning people remember who made them feel good.

That’s why everyone from Spotify to Qantas is jumping on board. They know a beautifully curated hamper does a lot.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Whether you’re shopping for clients, colleagues, or just want to treat yourself, corporate gifting has had a serious glow-up.

Whether you’re buying for clients or colleagues, there are options that won’t end up regifted or forgotten.

Check out the full Christmas range or browse the complete EOY catalogue.

