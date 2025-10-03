This Aussie florist just launched a genius flower subscription that’s actually self-care

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Forget the gym membership you never use or that meditation app gathering digital dust – there’s a new self-care ritual in town, and it involves fresh flowers, your kitchen table, and zero judgement if you’re still in your pyjamas.

Melbourne-born premium florist Fig & Bloom has just launched Australia’s first flower subscription service that’s designed to do more than just look pretty on your hall table. Their new Flower Club is part floral delivery, part wellness experience, and entirely genius.

MORE THAN JUST PRETTY PETALS

Here’s what makes this different from your standard flower delivery: every week, you’ll receive a curated selection of seasonal blooms chosen by professional florists, plus guided video tutorials that walk you through creating your own stunning arrangements. Think of it as having a personal florist in your pocket.

Each delivery also includes “moment-making prompts” to help you slow down and actually enjoy the process, plus a surprise self-care gift.

NO EXPERT SKILLS REQUIRED

Until now, if you wanted to learn proper floral design, you’d need to attend in-person workshops or book classes at specialist schools. Fig & Bloom’s Flower Club removes that barrier entirely – no need to leave home, find parking, or wear real pants.

The flowers are hand-selected by professional florists, and the video tutorials are genuinely easy to follow. Whether you’re a total beginner or just someone who wants to create something beautiful without overthinking it, the Flower Club has you covered.

WANT TO TRY IT OUT FOR YOURSELF?

If this sounds like exactly the kind of self-care you’ve been missing, Fig & Bloom is offering 50% off your first Flower Club delivery with code WELCOME50.

It’s the perfect excuse to turn your kitchen table into a creative sanctuary.

Discover Fig & Bloom‘s Flower Club at figandbloom.com.au

