With the weather starting to warm up, there’s no better excuse to update your wardrobe with a few timeless new pieces.
And contrary to what some might think, mature-age dressing doesn’t have to be boring and drained of personality. Women of any age can rock a statement frock, mini skirt or pair of figure-hugging jeans.
So, to save you scouring your favourite shops to snag some new pieces, we’ve curated a list of the 10 most chic and flattering looks for women over 50.
Hammock and Vine Ivory Print Top, $129.95, from David Jones
Add a little fun and visual interest to your wardrobe with this classic black-and-white pick. Styled in a lovely lightweight viscose blend fabric, it’s perfect for everyday style.
Mercerised Slim Top, $59.95, by Country Road
You can never have too many crisp, white tops. Pair this super-soft option tucked in denim jeans and topped with a blazer or with your favourite linen shorts for a look you’ll want to live in.
Organically Grown Linen Pocket Detail Dress, $179, from Country Road
This button-through mini dress is made using crisp and breathable organically grown linen – proof that comfort and style need not be mutually exclusive! With a grown-on sleeve, collared neckline and self-covered buttons down the centre front, it’s the perfect frock for a sunny spring day with friends or running errands.
Country Road Australian Cotton Twill Walk Pant, $129, from David Jones
An everyday staple, this pant is made in Australian cotton twill with a hint of stretch for comfort and ease. Available in black, ink, khaki or stone, these straight leg pants with slight tapering and a rolled cuff are sure to be on regular rotation in your wardrobe.
Assembly Label Sadie Single Breasted Wool Coat, $280, from David Jones
This caramel-coloured coat from cult Aussie clothing brand Assembly Label is so timeless. And it’s destined to be your new favourite outerwear.
Print Pocket Detail Shirt, $139, from Country Road
Designed in a relaxed fit, this fun top is cut in a cropped silhouette and finished with corozo-look buttons and a chest flap pocket. Pair it with your favourite high-waist denim for a chic look that works from day to night.
Country Road High Rise Straight Leg Jeans, $139, from David Jones
Crafted from high quality rigid denim, these jeans have a flattering high-rise waist and a slim, tapered leg. Complete with signature five-pocket detailing, it’s an essential piece for any well-edited wardrobe.
Gathered Black Dress, $229, from David Jones
This black midi dress (it also comes in pink!) with a collared neckline and nipped-in waist is the perfect trans-seasonal staple as we head into the warmer months.
Marcs Isabelle Mini Skirt, $149.95, from David Jones
With its flattering A-line silhouette, this mini skirt (that’s not too mini) delivers comfort and style in a super soft corduroy in a fresh new colour – rainforest green. It’s a look that you can wear from a Saturday morning coffee date to errand-running during the week.
Mollie Printed Midi Dress, $209.99, from David Jones
With its flattering A-line silhouette, this mini skirt (that’s not too mini) delivers comfort and style in a super soft corduroy in a fresh new colour – rainforest green. It’s a look that you can wear from a Saturday morning coffee date to errand-running during the week.