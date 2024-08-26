  •  
Spice up your wardrobe with these chic fashion looks for women over 50

The perfect transitional pieces.
With the weather starting to warm up, there’s no better excuse to update your wardrobe with a few timeless new pieces.

And contrary to what some might think, mature-age dressing doesn’t have to be boring and drained of personality. Women of any age can rock a statement frock, mini skirt or pair of figure-hugging jeans.

So, to save you scouring your favourite shops to snag some new pieces, we’ve curated a list of the 10 most chic and flattering looks for women over 50.

Hammock and Vine Ivory Print Top, $129.95, from David Jones

Add a little fun and visual interest to your wardrobe with this classic black-and-white pick. Styled in a lovely lightweight viscose blend fabric, it’s perfect for everyday style.

Mercerised Slim Top, $59.95, by Country Road

You can never have too many crisp, white tops. Pair this super-soft option tucked in denim jeans and topped with a blazer or with your favourite linen shorts for a look you’ll want to live in.

Organically Grown Linen Pocket Detail Dress, $179, from Country Road

This button-through mini dress is made using crisp and breathable organically grown linen – proof that comfort and style need not be mutually exclusive! With a grown-on sleeve, collared neckline and self-covered buttons down the centre front, it’s the perfect frock for a sunny spring day with friends or running errands.

Country Road Australian Cotton Twill Walk Pant, $129, from David Jones

An everyday staple, this pant is made in Australian cotton twill with a hint of stretch for comfort and ease. Available in black, ink, khaki or stone, these straight leg pants with slight tapering and a rolled cuff are sure to be on regular rotation in your wardrobe.

Assembly Label Sadie Single Breasted Wool Coat, $280, from David Jones

This caramel-coloured coat from cult Aussie clothing brand Assembly Label is so timeless. And it’s destined to be your new favourite outerwear.

Print Pocket Detail Shirt, $139, from Country Road

Designed in a relaxed fit, this fun top is cut in a cropped silhouette and finished with corozo-look buttons and a chest flap pocket. Pair it with your favourite high-waist denim for a chic look that works from day to night.

Country Road High Rise Straight Leg Jeans, $139, from David Jones

Crafted from high quality rigid denim, these jeans have a flattering high-rise waist and a slim, tapered leg. Complete with signature five-pocket detailing, it’s an essential piece for any well-edited wardrobe.

Gathered Black Dress, $229, from David Jones

This black midi dress (it also comes in pink!) with a collared neckline and nipped-in waist is the perfect trans-seasonal staple as we head into the warmer months.

Marcs Isabelle Mini Skirt, $149.95, from David Jones

With its flattering A-line silhouette, this mini skirt (that’s not too mini) delivers comfort and style in a super soft corduroy in a fresh new colour – rainforest green. It’s a look that you can wear from a Saturday morning coffee date to errand-running during the week.

Mollie Printed Midi Dress, $209.99, from David Jones

With its flattering A-line silhouette, this mini skirt (that's not too mini) delivers comfort and style in a super soft corduroy in a fresh new colour – rainforest green. It's a look that you can wear from a Saturday morning coffee date to errand-running during the week.

