Erik Thomson reveals the shocking pay he earned post-All Saints fame



He is one of the most trusted and recognisable faces on Australian television, but Packed to the Rafters star Erik Thomson has delivered a stunning reality check about what it actually means to be “famous” Down Under.

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In a candid new interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, the Logie-winning actor, 59, confessed that despite anchoring some of the biggest commercial hits in Aussie TV history including All Saints and Packed To The Rafters, Australian celebrity does not equal a Hollywood-style bank account.

“Had I done that in America, I could retire,” Erik told Benjamin Law, reflecting on his four-year stint playing Dr Mitch Stevens on All Saints. “In Australia, celebrity does not mean money.”

Georgie Parker and Erik Thomson on All Saints. (Credit: Seven)

From Logies fame to $8k

After he was beamed out onto TV screens nation-wide as Dr Mitch, a role that earned him a Silver Logie, Erik revealed just how fickle the local entertainment industry can be, detailing he only made $8,000 the financial year after leaving All Saints.

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The actor credits his Scottish, working-class roots for keeping his feet firmly on the ground. Instead of blowing his TV paychecks on lavish parties, he treated acting like a corporate gig, using his Packed to the Rafters and 800 Words success to buy property.

“If I ever got a TV gig, I’d use it to get my foot in the property market, as opposed to going, ‘Woo-hoo, I’m going to have a great time and party like it’s 1999,’” he says.

“I did five years on Packed To The Rafters, then three with 800 Words on Channel Seven. So I was working for a corporation, earning corporate money. That allowed me to buy a house, an investment property, look after my family, have international trips; I had constant work.”

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Erik Thomson opens up about sobriety battle

Behind the stable corporate income and the squeaky-clean dad image on screen, Erik was battling a dark personal demon: a problematic relationship with alcohol, something he first revealed in 2025.

Erik told SMH that he used alcohol to unwind after roles, and it eventually led to long periods of sobriety before “falling off the wagon” again.

“When I realised I was drinking for the medicinal aspect of it rather than the social: it’s a fast-track to relaxation,” he explains. “And when it was impacting my relationships. I got sober for the first time between series four and five of Packed to the Rafters. I became very aware that I was abusing the opportunity that I’d been given.”

The surprise career pivot Erik Thomson hasn’t ruled out

While he’s beloved for his acting, Erik hasn’t ruled out a potential career switch to politics.

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“As I’m getting older, I might [run for office],” he reveals. “You always put politicians ‘up there’ as these wise, old people, but now … I’m there: I’ve lived, I’m informed, I’m engaged.”

As for his three focus points?

“Wealth inequality, the environment and funding for the arts,” he says.

We’ll watch this space!

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Erik Thomson is currently starring in the stage adaptation of 84 Charing Cross Road at Sydney’s Ensemble Theatre.

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