Deni Hines didn’t hold back after quitting I’m A Celeb: ‘People are too sensitive’

Watching herself on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here has been quite a bizarre experience for singer Deni Hines.

As the most recent star to say those fateful words, Deni became the first campmate of the 2026 I’m A Celeb season to leave the jungle. While she cited issues with the drop toilet as a major factor, combined with the overstimulating nature of being in a jungle with extroverts, she found the whole thing a bit too much.

“It’s been interesting watching it,” Deni reflects to TV WEEK.

“When you’re in it, you don’t really know. I live in Thailand and this is my ninth year here so I have never really watched the show. I didn’t know what to expect when I was I was in there.”

From the moment Deni was in the jungle camp, she quickly realised that the environment would be worlds away from the Bangkok home she shares with her husband, Daniel Moses.

“I spend a lot of time by myself. I’m not used to being around so many people in such a small space with so much chatter,” the pop-star continued.

“What I didn’t get is that everybody who has watched the show before, they know that they need to talk because that’s the stuff that they’re getting to put on TV. And I just found it all too noisy for myself.”

Rumble in the jungle with this boisterous group! (Image: Instagram)

Admittedly, it wasn’t just the noisy environment. Deni struggled to connect with some of her younger campmates who she believed were “snowflakes”.

“Look, people just got to stop being so sensitive,” Deni shares.

“The world is not a nice place, you know, it’s really not. If you get out of your comfort zone, you’ll realise that.”

For Deni, a big part of her tough exterior comes from her experience as a Black woman growing up in Australia surrounded by a white majority.

“I guess I’ve just had to have a really tough skin walking around the world with this skin colour because, like I’ve said on the show, the shit that’s been said to me over the last 50 years, if I was a weak person, I’d be broken,” she explains.

“I don’t mean to upset anybody, but I do spit my truth. I do. And, there’s always somebody in your group that will rub you the wrong way.”

One person that Deni did not vibe with was reality star Cyrell Paule.

“She asked me a very silly question,” Deni says, referring to when the former Married At First Sight star asked her if she was a singer.

“I can’t tell you what I thought in that moment because it’s not nice. But I was like, ‘do I need to hit you with a spoon right now?’ Like, really? You should know these things.”

After their bout of conflict, Deni overheard Cyrell in the confessional booth (known on the show as the Toki Toki) talking about how she knew Deni’s mother Marcia Hines from Australian Idol.

“I think she really did get offended that I did not know who she was,” Cyrell said to the cameras.

“And I don’t know what the issue is, because a lot of people came in here not knowing who anyone was. It’s not my fault that your mum’s a bit more remembered than you are. It’s not my fault that your mum’s the one I remember.”

When Deni tried to walk in, Cyrell said, “I think she heard me. She’s so listening.”

“Girl, I heard you,” Deni confirmed. “I heard you and I hope my mother never comes in contact with you.”

Deni really respected what a brilliant leader Dyson was. (Image: Instagram)

Despite butting heads with Cyrell and having a difficult time connecting with the younger celebrities in the bunch, she says there were a few people in there she really connected with.

“I really love Dyson, I really love Luke. Good guys, those two,” she said.

“I love Barry, love Rachel and Rebecca, Concetta — i’ve got a big space in my heart for Concetta — and Gary. “

As for who Deni wants to win the jungle crown? Former Bachelor and current Booktok star, Luke Bateman.

“I want Luke to win this. He is such a gentleman. He is such a beautiful boy. He’s only 30, he’s just a baby but no one does it better than Luke.”

You can tune into I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here on Channel 10 or 10Play.

