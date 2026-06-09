It’s International Button Battery Awareness week (June 8-14), and if you’ve never given much thought to the small, coin-shaped batteries, you’re not alone. According to Kidsafe Australia, an estimated 20 children a week present to Australian emergency departments suspected of having swallowed a button battery — and lithium coin batteries, like the CR2032, are considered the highest risk type.

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From thermometers and TV remotes to key fobs, kitchen scales, and even hearing aids, dozens of everyday household items contain small coin or button-like batteries. Their small shiny appearance makes them appealing to little hands – and when they’re tucked into so many everyday items, the risk is easy to miss.

If swallowed, a lithium coin battery can become lodged in a child’s oesophagus and cause serious or fatal internal injury in as little as two hours. Children aged five and under are most at risk, and because symptoms can be easy to miss, many cases can go undetected until significant harm has already occurred.

Simple steps to help protect against accidental ingestion:

The good news? A few small changes at home can make a big difference. Here’s where to start:

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Identify the devices: Do a quick audit of your home – remotes, thermometers, key fobs, scales, glucometers, hearing aids and clocks are common culprits. If it has a small battery compartment, check what’s inside and store these devices out of children’s reach.

Do a quick audit of your home – remotes, thermometers, key fobs, scales, glucometers, hearing aids and clocks are common culprits. If it has a small battery compartment, check what’s inside and store these devices out of children’s reach. Secure the compartments: Use adhesive tape or a screwdriver-secured cover to ensure battery compartments can’t be easily opened by small hands.

Use adhesive tape or a screwdriver-secured cover to ensure battery compartments can’t be easily opened by small hands. Store spare batteries safely: Keep loose lithium coin batteries– new and used – in a well-sealed container or bag and store well out of reach and sight of children. Used batteries are just as dangerous as new ones.

Keep loose lithium coin batteries– new and used – in a well-sealed container or bag and store well out of reach and sight of children. Used batteries are just as dangerous as new ones. Dispose of them carefully: Wrap used lithium coin batteries in tape before placing them in the bin to reduce risk during disposal.

When it comes to buying your batteries, innovation matters too. Brands such as Duracell applies a non-toxic bitter taste coating on both sides of its lithium coin batteries (sizes CR2032, CR2025 and CR2016 to follow later this year) to help discourage swallowing. The lithium coin batteries also come in a double blister, tamper-proof child-resistant packaging that passed a study of 200 children aged six and under where none could open it with bare hands*. Clear warnings are also embossed on the batteries and printed on all packaging.

Help sick kids get home Your next lithium coin battery purchase could help a sick child get home sooner. This month, Duracell Australia and Hospitals United for Sick Kids have partnered to launch “Power Up – Help Sick Kids Get Home,” a national initiative raising awareness about the lithium coin battery dangers while raising vital funds for sick children and their families. From 1 May to 30 June 2026, 20 cents from every Duracell battery pack sold in Australia will be donated to Hospitals United for Sick Kids – capped at AUD$125,000. Funds go directly toward life-saving equipment, virtual care programs and hospital-led initiatives across eight state-based hospital networks, helping kids recover and get home to the things and people they miss most. “Products that give back are one of the most powerful ways to create sustainable funding for children’s hospitals. We’re proud to partner with Duracell, united by a shared mission to keep kids safe and at home. Every purchase helps fund vital projects across eight hospital networks, supporting children to recover and return to the things they miss most.” – Ann Billington, Acting General Manager, Hospitals United for Sick Kids

Available at Coles, Bunnings, Amazon and Metcash (IGA) stores nationwide. Full terms and conditions: duracell.com.au/husk2026terms

If you believe your child has swallowed a battery, visit the emergency room immediately. If you have other questions or concerns, call the Poisons Information Centre on 131 126.

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*Tested in a Child Resistant Package Study involving 200 children aged 6 and under, none could open the pack with bare hands.

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