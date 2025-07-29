Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Iconic 90s movie ‘Clueless’ is having a nostalgic fashion revival

Like, totally!
Profile picture of Janine Donovan Fashion Editor
Profile picture of Amber Bramble
If you’re like us, you’re totally buggin’ with the news that Clueless has just celebrated its 30-year anniversary. Three decades on, the fashions from this iconic film are back on trend as a new generation embraces these 90s inspired looks.   

Even Lindsay Lohan couldn’t resist paying tribute when she stepped out in New York on July 28 to promote her film Freakier Friday. Fans couldn’t help notice her yellow plaid ensemble was an unmistakable nod to the outfit made famous by Alicia Silverstone as high school fashionista Cher.

And it seems Lindsay isn’t the only one feeling nostalgic. We’ve rounded up some of our favourite looks that you can buy now!

(Credit: Amaon Australia)

Cupgriade Winter Tweed Two Piecer Set

$142.79 from Amazon Australia

SHOP HERE
(Credit: Revolve)

ASTR the Label

Milena Jacket $267.55 from Revolve
Mavey Skirt $189.66 from Revolve

SHOP THE LOOK
(Credit: The Iconic)

Grace Willow

Heide Jacket $199 from The Iconic
Heide Mini Skirt $169 from The Iconic

SHOP THE LOOK
(Credit: Review)

Review

Nela Tweed Jacket $229.95 from Review
Nela Tweed Skirt $149.95 from Review

SHop the Look
(Credit: Forcast)

Forcast

Cynthia Crop Tweed Jacket $129.99 from Forcast
Cynthia Crop Tweed Mini Skirt $89.99 from Forcast

SHOP THE LOOK

