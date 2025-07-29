Iconic 90s movie ‘Clueless’ is having a nostalgic fashion revival

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here
If you’re like us, you’re totally buggin’ with the news that Clueless has just celebrated its 30-year anniversary. Three decades on, the fashions from this iconic film are back on trend as a new generation embraces these 90s inspired looks.
Even Lindsay Lohan couldn’t resist paying tribute when she stepped out in New York on July 28 to promote her film Freakier Friday. Fans couldn’t help notice her yellow plaid ensemble was an unmistakable nod to the outfit made famous by Alicia Silverstone as high school fashionista Cher.
And it seems Lindsay isn’t the only one feeling nostalgic. We’ve rounded up some of our favourite looks that you can buy now!
