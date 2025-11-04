30 years after divorcing, Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere’s children are working together

Richard Gere’s son and Cindy Crawford’s daughter are filming a new series together, almost 30 years after the supermodel and Pretty Woman actor divorced.

New photos have emerged of Cindy’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, 24, and Richard Gere’s 25-year-old son, Homer Gere, on the set of Ryan Murphy’s upcoming show, The Shards.

Kaia, whom Cindy shares with husband Rande Gereber, and Homer, whose mother is Richard’s ex-wife Carey Lowell, were seen in Los Angeles filming the new show, which is based on Bret Easton Ellis’ 2023 novel of the same name.

Kaia and Homer are working together, 30 years after their parents divorced. (Credit: Getty)

While details are still under wraps, the story follows a group of high school friends in 1981.

“Bret Easton Ellis’s latest masterful novel is a story about the end of innocence, and the perilous passage from adolescence into adulthood, set in a vibrantly fictionalized Los Angeles in 1981 as a serial killer begins targeting teenagers throughout the city,” a synopsis of the book reads.

While Variety has reported that Homer is set to bring the charismatic new student Robert to life on the big screen, there have been no details about Kaia’s role.

The pair were the spitting image of their parents, who eloped in Vegas in 1991 after meeting through friends three years earlier.

Cindy and Richard were married for four years . (Credit: Getty)

Cindy, 59, and Richard’s, 76, relationship dominated news headlines throughout the 90’s, with the pair even named People’s Sexiest Couple Alive in 1993. However, they eventually split in 1995, with Cindy later admitting the age gap between the two contributed to the end of their marriage.

“A lot of what happened with Ricard and I was, I was still 22,” she shared on Oprah’s Master Class in 2013. “And at 22, as a young woman, I was kind of still figuring out who I was and what I wanted to be. He was already 37, so in some ways he knew that I was still growing and changing.”

Explaining that she “didn’t wanna hear it from him,” she continued: “Because at 22 you think you know everything,…and you think you’re already formed. And then you realise 10 years later, you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, they were totally right.’”

“I think I was more willing at 22 to be, like, ‘OK, I’ll follow.’ And then you start going, ‘Well, I don’t want to just follow, I want to lead sometimes, and I want to walk side-by-side sometimes,'” the mother of two added.

Cindy and her daughter Kaia have both been open about their experiences with age-gap romances. (Credit: Getty)

Her daughter Kaia, who has been in a number of high-profile relationships, has also openly discussed how her own age gap relationships impacted her self-worth.

“I would completely just change my personality, really, my values for someone,” she explained on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast earlier this year. “I always dated people that were older than me, and so I was very willing to give up everything.”

“I was like, ‘I can show you I love you by completely, giving up my life for you,’ which is actually not how you build respect and trust and is not good in the long run, because then you start to bring a little bit more of who you really are into the relationship. And they’re like, ‘No, I like that person before,” Kaia, who previously dated Austin Butler and Pete Davidson, explained.

The Shards marks another collaboration between Kaia, who is now dating Lewis Pullman, and Ryan Murphy. The actress has previously worked on American Horror Story and American Horror Stories alongside the creator.

