Home Lifestyle

The annual Channel 7 Telethon raised a record-breaking $90 million for sick kids in WA

Fun for a great cause!
Nothing brings people together like a telethon.

Over the weekend, the annual Channel Seven Telethon took place in Western Australia with the goal of of raising money for sick, vulnerable and disadvantaged children.

Thanks to the contribution of a host of celebrities and the WA community, the event managed to raise a whopping $90,160,257 through donations.

A brilliant effort from all involved! (Image: Instagram)

It was a very impressive result for a mammoth effort from not only the celebrities in front of the camera, but the entire community who got behind the cause to bring the Telethon together.

“What?!?! $90.1 MILLION,” exclaimed Kylie Gillies on Instagram.

“To every big business, child who contributed to a bake stall, sporting group who held raffles, mums, dads, families and individuals with big hearts…… what an incredible effort.

“Can you imagine what can be achieved with 90 million dollars? EVERY SINGLE CENT goes to helping sick and vulnerable children. Outstanding.”

The Telethon ran for 26 hours and was filled with all sorts of entertainment, including a lip sync battle featuring all your favourite Channel Seven stars such as Ada Nicodemou, Dr Chris Brown, Natalie Barr, Kylie Gillies, Larry Emdur and Jamie Durie.

It also included a bunch of legitimate vocal performances by Shannon Noll, Ronan Keating and Rob Mills.

These divas performed beautifully during the lip sync battle. (Image: Instagram)

Elsewhere during the long running broadcast, journalist Ben O’Shea got a tattoo live on camera, Manu Fidel stripped off his shirt and then participated in an arm wrestle with Dr Chris Brown, who was dressed as Freddie Mercury.

While there were plenty of hilarious moments, there were also frequent reminders of the important work that the Telethon does every year to help kids in need.

Just some of the big names involved in the huge event. (Image: Instagram)

The Telethon has been running since 1968 and in its 57 years, it has raised more than $750 million for sick kids.

According to the WA Premier Roger Cook, the state-wide Telethon has become one of the things he loves about his home state.

“We are incredibly generous. Telethon proves that we are a giving state … but it is not just a fundraiser, it is a tradition it’s a celebration and a reflection of our values as Western Australians helping those needing it most, showing up and having a bit of fun while we do it,” he said.

The money raised from the Telethon will go to supporting 161 children’s charities, beneficiaries and community organisations.

