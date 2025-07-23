The barrier boost your skin’s been waiting for!

Winter’s chill might have us reaching for warm sweaters and cosying up with hot drinks, but it can also wreak serious havoc on our skin.

If you’re dealing with rosacea, eczema, or dermatitis, you already know how tricky keeping your skin calm and clear can be, and the cold, dry air only makes it tougher.

That’s why building and protecting your skin’s moisture barrier during the cooler months is an absolute must. Think of it as your skin’s personal shield, locking in hydration and keeping irritation and redness at bay.

Products like CelRevive’s B-Restore Barrier Cream use gentle, effective ingredients designed to support and soothe sensitive skin without harsh chemicals, making it a thoughtful option for winter skincare routines.

Here’s why we love it…

Dermatologist approved

Clinically proven to strengthen the skin barrier

Significantly reduces Transepidermal Water Loss (TEWL)

98.87% natural, naturally derived, and naturally identical ingredients

Helps relieve dryness, redness, and irritation

Provides 24-hour hydration

Vegan and microbiome-friendly

EWG verified product

Free from fragrances, parabens, phenoxyethanol, ethanol (alcohol), and other common irritants and toxins

(Credit: CelRevive) B-Restore Barrier Cream 100g + Free 20g Travel Size $75 (Reduced from RRP $104) from CelRevive SENSITIVE SKIN SOLUTION If you struggle with dry, sensitive, or irritated skin, B-Restore Barrier Cream offers soothing, lasting hydration. Designed for eczema, skin affected by medical treatments, or anyone needing extra care, it helps repair and aims to strengthen your skin barrier. Its unique blend of Lactobacillus Ferment Lysate, Bilberry Seed Oil, and Tasmanian Pepperberry to help reduce redness, dryness, and irritation, leaving skin hydrated and glowing. Lightweight and non-greasy, it feels soft and smooth—great for daily use under makeup or overnight. Clinically proven and dermatologist-approved, it provides gentle, 24-hour moisture you can trust. HOW TO CARE FOR SENSITIVE SKIN: Keep your routine simple and consult a dermatologist if needed

and consult a dermatologist if needed Patch test new products before full use

new products before full use Avoid common irritants like fragrance, alcohol, and strong acids

like fragrance, alcohol, and strong acids Use gentle, fragrance-free cleansers that won’t strip your skin

that won’t strip your skin Moisturise daily with calming ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid

with calming ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid Protect with mineral sunscreen (zinc oxide or titanium dioxide) BETTER SKIN STARTS HERE (Credit: CelRevive) B-Restore Barrier Cream 100g + Free 20g Travel Size $75 (Reduced from RRP $104) from CelRevive HELP FOR DRY HANDS… Sensitive and eczema-prone skin needs extra care to stay healthy and irritation-free. People with sensitive skin often face redness, itching, and discomfort, while eczema can cause flaky, inflamed patches. Finding the right products and routine can take time, but with patience, managing these conditions is possible. A weakened skin barrier is common in sensitive and eczema-prone skin, making it more vulnerable to irritants and infections. Repairing and maintaining this barrier is key to reducing water loss, boosting hydration, and calming inflammation all help skin feel healthier and more comfortable. BETTER SKIN STARTS HERE Advertisement

