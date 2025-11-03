Big Brother Australia’s original narrator Mike Goldman returns: ‘I feel so blessed’

When Big Brother first landed on our screens in 2001, Mike Goldman was the man who brought the inner workings of the house to us.

Advertisement

While Gretel Killeen was the host of the live shows, navigating her way through the contestants’ fishbowl-esque lives and the outside world, Mike was the series’ narrator, giving us the inside story about what the contestants got up to within the house and hosted spin-off shows such as Big Brother Up Late and the game show segment Friday Night Live.

Although it’s been more than a decade since he worked on the show, when Mike got the call to come back to Big Brother on Channel 10, he couldn’t wait to head back to Dreamworld to get back to work on the hit reality show.

“It has been really, really exciting,” the 52-year-old tells TV WEEK.

“I feel so blessed to be part of a show that has touched so many lives, created friendships and marriages, and exciting moments on TV.”

Advertisement

@bigbrotherau 🤞 there aren’t any Horror Housemates in 2025 #BBAU | Starts Sunday Nov 9 on @Channel 10 | Watch + Live Stream 24/7 ♬ original sound – BigBrotherAU

Over the years, Big Brother certainly had moments that got the country talking.

From scandal to heart-warming love stories, Mike saw the moments that sparked watercooler chat around the country. Like when 2004 contestant Merlin got evicted and made a silent protest to “free the refugees” or when fellow 2004 housemate Bree Amer was accidentally evicted thanks to a miscalculation from the phone company.

“Bree got evicted and the phone company made a mistake so they had to put her back in the house,” Mike recalls with a laugh.

Advertisement

“Behind the scenes we were like, ‘how are we going to explain this to the public?’ In the end, Big Brother got a person from the phone company to talk to Gretel live on stage to explain the fumble. You can’t make that stuff up.”

Mike Goldman and Bree Amer went on to host Friday Night Live together. (Image: Getty) After being eliminated from the house in 2004, Merlin Luck held up a sign he’d smuggled into the house for a silent protest. (Image: Big Brother / Network 10)

If you ask Mike, his most memorable moment was when 2012 winner Benjamin Norris proposed to his partner Ben Williams, making it the first same-sex proposal on Australian television.

“There were almost two million people watching that night,” Mike explains.



“It was such an important moment, and it felt like it was contributing to the culture of Australia and how accepting we are of people in so many ways. To me, that’s been the underlying message of the show, to be accepting of people from every culture, every sexuality and all walks of life.”

Advertisement

You can watch the incredible proposal below.

This time around, what excites him the most is the prospect of a 24-hour livestream where anything can happen.

“When Big Brother started, we didn’t have Facebook or Instagram or TikTok. It wasn’t as interactive as it can be. But this season, will be the most interactive season ever,” Mike explains.

Advertisement

If Mike does know what’s coming up this season, he’s keeping it under lock and key. (Image: Supplied)

As for whether we’ll see the house filled with social media stars like we do in many other modern-day reality shows?

“Big Brother keeps his cards really close to his chest,” Mike says with a sly smile.

“But this time they’re really looking for real Aussies, real true blue people. Like Joe from the service station or Louise from the doctor surgery’s reception.”

Advertisement

Big Brother Australia will return to our screens on November 9 on Network 10.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.