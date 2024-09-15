The secret to a cooler, better sleep, you’ll want to tell everyone about

If you’ve ever tossed and turned on a hot summer night, struggling to get comfortable, we have three words for you: Ecosa’s CoolComfort Mattress.

Designed with a unique blend of cooling technology and ergonomic support, this mattress promises up to 80% cooler comfort, compared to a standard mattress top fabric.

The Ecosa CoolComfort Mattress combines modern innovation with comfort, giving you a fresh way to sleep happy – not sticky.

With advanced temperature-regulating foams, breathable layers and a cutting-edge Cool+ Top Cover, this mattress promises to keep you cool and dry all night long.

Here’s a closer look at how it delivers unbeatable sleep:

BETTER SLEEP NOW

Getty 01 Unparalleled breathability Traditional memory foam mattresses tend to trap heat, but the CoolComfort mattress does things differently. Its breathable FlexMatrix™ Grid allows for superior airflow, so instead of retaining warmth, it constantly circulates air, helping you stay cool and cosy.

Supplied 02 Heat-drawing technology Say goodbye to sweaty nights! The CoolComfort Mattress uses graphene- and copper-infused foams that literally pull the heat away from your body. These materials act as conduits for heat, ensuring it goes away quickly, keeping your sleeping environment comfy and sweat-free.

Getty 03 Targeted support for better alignment A comfortable sleep isn’t just about staying cool – it’s also about proper support. The mattress‘s precision-sized pocket springs provide targeted spinal alignment, supporting your body in five ergonomic zones. This means, you can wake up refreshed and pain-free, with your body perfectly aligned.

Supplied 04 Cool, clean comfort The real star of the show is the Cool+ Top Cover, which is up to 80% cooler to the touch than standard mattress tops. Not only does it keep you cool, but it’s also fully washable and hygienic – the peace of mind you need for a restful night’s sleep.

Getty 05 Continuous airflow The CoolComfort mattress is designed to keep air flowing freely. Mesh panels along the sides of the mattress enhance airflow, so any trapped heat can escape, leaving you – and your furry friend – with a cool and comfortable sleeping surface.