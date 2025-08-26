These clever multi-taskers will change the way you store produce in the fridge forever

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

We all know how expensive fresh food can be and if it goes bad before you get a chance to eat it, that’s money down the drain. Once upon a time we would have brought out the cling wrap, but these days there are a number of cleverly designed containers that are also reusable and better for the planet.

Even with good storage, it’s important to remember some foods should only be stored in the fridge for a short time. With that in mind, here are some of our favourite storage gadgets for keeping fruit, veggies and other foods fresh in the fridge!

The best fridge produce keepers to shop in Australia

01 Infuser Jug $19.95 at Myer Best for: Icy cold drinks If you like beverages with a twist of flavour, infused water makes a refreshing and healthy alternative to sugary soft drinks, and this jug makes it easy as can be! Simply add water, and some some citrus slices, mint, berries or anything else you might have handy. The airtight seal will keep your infused beverages cool and icy fresh in the fridge, while the modular design allows for easy and mess free pouring. SHOP NOW

02 Joie Fresh Flip Cheese Pod $14.99 at Big W Best for: Cheese Not only will this container help keep cheese fresh, it also keeps smells contained to protect your fridge from pongy varieties like parmesan. When it’s used with the clear side up, it’s perfect for storing block and sliced cheese. Flip it upside down, and it makes a handy container for cheese that has been grated. SHOP NOW

03 Herb Keep Savers $5.50 at Kmart Best for: Fresh herbs Say goodbye to sad, wilted herbs with this compact container, that’s also safe to put in the dishwasher. It’s designed to keep herbs fresh and crisp, and will help to prevent smelly herb odours (hello basil) from escaping into your fridge. SHOP NOW

04 Berry Storage Strainer $5.50 at Kmart Best for: Berries, snacks and small salads With spring just around the corner, this handy device has arrived just in time for berry season. It can be used for storage, and also doubles up as a strainer for washing and draining berries or small salads. We also love the folding handle which can be neatly tucked out of the way as a clever space saver. SHOP NOW

05 Clear Rectangular Turntable $15 at Kmart Best for: Maximising space If reaching into a crowded refrigerator sometimes feels like a game of knock-down dominos, this nifty turntable is here to make your life easier. The suction cups keep it secure, so you can rotate it easily. It helps to maximise shelf space while keeping everything in sight, so no more nasty surprises at the back of the fridge! SHOP NOW

