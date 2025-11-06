Australian Survivor is officially back in 2026 with a new host, surprising cast and intriguing twist

Never fear castaways! The wildest, most treacherous reality show, Australian Survivor, has officially been confirmed to be returning to our screens 2026.

But this time around, there are a heap of familiar faces, twists and turns to keep you on the edge of your seat.

In the upcoming 2026 season, the castaways are battling it out with an all new theme — Australian Survivor: Redemption.

For the very first time, each one of the 24 players will enter the competition with their very own mission. For some, it’s about returning to Survivor to find the redemption they crave. Others are coming to the desolate location with something to prove, or a regret to make right.

“They’re not just playing to win; they’re playing to rewrite the story of who they are,” the Channel 10 press release reads.

David Genat has earned the reputation of being one of the strongest Survivor players in the game. (Image: Supplied)

That’s not the only change to the beloved reality show.

In August, news broke that former Survivor legend, David ‘Golden God’ Genat would be taking over Jonathan La Paglia’s role as the host of the show.

While the news caused some waves within the Survivor fandom, the Survivor Australia: All Stars winner is overjoyed to be taking on the hosting honour.

“Next year, a new era begins for Australian Survivor,” he said.

“I cannot wait for the challenge and am so honoured to be part of this brilliant new season.”

Who is in the Australian Survivor 2026 cast?

The Survivor 2026 cast features a mix of returning contestants, fresh meat and reality stars.

Former Survivor stars Harry “Dirty Harry” Hills (Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders, Australian Survivor: All Stars), Simon Mee (Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn, Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains) and Brooke Jowett (Australian Survivor 2016, Australian Survivor: All Stars) are returning for their third season. Will they get the redemption they crave and be third time lucky?

They’re also joined by Survivor alum and Titan V Rebels star Mark Warnock.

Returning Survivor stars Brooke Jowett, Harry Hills, Simon Mee and Mark Warnock will be an interesting mix in Australian Survivor: Redemption.

Other reality stars in the line up include 2022 Big Brother runner up Johnson Ashak and Cat Hooker from The Traitors New Zealand.

They’ll be scheming alongside a host of newcomers including pro wrestler Jackson, MMA fighter Cameron, CEO Richard, AFL Indigenous talent lead Ben, Acupuncturist Blanche, students Tez and Sally, chef Faith, fraud prevention specialist Keeley, trtruck driver Caleb, country musician Don, model Lyndl, stay-at-home mum Loz, vet nurse Paula, pastor Daniel, artist Lottie, NDIS support worker Aisha and writer Eliza.

