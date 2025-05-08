Dealing with sugar cravings

You’re tired, feeling flat, maybe a little bored, and it feels like eating something sweet is exactly what you need to give yourself a lift.

Advertisement

In moments like this, it’s all too easy to go looking for chocolate, lollies, baked treats or soft drinks – and probably regretting it later when you overeat or experience the dreaded sugar crash.

Accredited nutritionist Jacqueline Alwill from Brown Paper Nutrition says sugar cravings usually aren’t only motivated by hunger.

‘Psychological and emotional factors play a huge role in sugar cravings,’ she explains.

‘Stress, habit and social triggers often drive the desire for sweets more than physical needs. Understanding what drives your sugar cravings is critical to the behavioural change you need to make.’

Advertisement

And, despite what you may have heard, you can’t get “addicted” to sugar.

‘While sugar can trigger reward pathways in the brain, sugar cravings aren’t like other addictions and shouldn’t be compared in that way,’ Jacqueline says. ‘Sugar, and other food cravings, are often linked to emotional states, energy levels and dietary habits rather than a true physiological dependency.’

The good news is that you don’t have to ditch sugar completely to overcome your sugar cravings. Jacqueline says it’s fine to have the occasional sweet treat, so long as you don’t overdo it. With that said, if you’re often craving sugary foods, your daily diet and lifestyle may need a few tweaks. Here are some strategies to minimise those sugar cravings…

Advertisement

Sleep well

Sleeping badly wreaks havoc on your hormones, including the ones that regulate appetite. The Sleep Health Foundation recommends aiming for between seven and nine hours of sleep per night.

‘It can be tempting to stay up late and binge-watch Netflix, but if you’re craving sugary pick-me-ups all the next day, something has to change,’ Jacqueline says.

Eat nutritious meals

What you eat during the day has a very big impact on whether your sugar cravings kick in later. Jacqueline recommends eating a diet rich in protein to keep your blood-sugar levels on an even keel.

Advertisement

‘Eggs, Greek yoghurt, chicken, tuna, mackerel, beans, lentils, nuts and tofu are easy protein choices to have throughout the day,’ she says.

Including healthy fats (think avocado, nuts and fatty fish) in your meals will give you a sustained energy source, while fibre slows the absorption of sugar. Wholegrain foods, fruits with skin on, vegetables and legumes are great sources of fibre, she says.

And, make sure you eat regularly.

‘Skipping meals can lead to blood sugar drops, triggering intense cravings later,’ Jacqueline warns. ‘You’ll often find that you overeat at your next meal too.’

Advertisement

Skip highly processed foods

Highly processed foods, such as breakfast cereals, muesli bars and frozen dinners, might contain hidden sugars and lack essential nutrients.

‘They’re also hyper-palatable, which means you’re likely to eat more than you plan. Choose whole, unprocessed foods,’ Jacqueline advises.

Sugar free snack alternatives

If you frequently have sugar cravings, Jacqueline suggests these foods might be better options to support your energy needs:

Advertisement

Dark chocolate (70% or higher): Limit it to a couple of pieces and team with a source of protein, such as a piece of cheese or some nuts.

Greek yoghurt: Team it with honey or berries.

Nuts or nut butter: Pair with an apple or banana for a balanced snack, or spread nut butter onto a rice or corn cake topped with sliced strawberries.

Smoothies: Use a base of almond milk or yoghurt, add fruits and a handful of spinach for extra nutrition.

Chia seed pudding: Mix chia seeds with almond milk and let it sit overnight. Top with berries.

Homemade popcorn: Add a pinch of cinnamon and sea salt.

True or false?

Artificial sweeteners prevent sugar cravings.

Verdict: False!

‘They provide sweetness without calories, potentially keeping the taste for sweet foods alive, which can lead to overconsumption later,’ Jacqueline says.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.