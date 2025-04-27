For much of her career, Viola Davis has found a strength and resilience in her characters that resonates with viewers at home. That could be playing a struggling maid in a classist and racist system in the 1960s (The Help), a mother fighting for her family (Fences) or a lawyer with more secrets than her clients (How To Get Away With Murder).

Advertisement

Now, in action-packed film G20, the Academy Award winner is the president of the United States, who also happens to be handy with a rifle and a roundhouse kick.

The First Couple have no idea what they’re in for (Credit: Prime Video)

The drama follows President Danielle Sutton, who becomes the target of terrorists during the G20 global summit in South Africa. To protect her family, world leaders and global security, she must tap into her military expertise to fight them off.

It’s another powerhouse performance by Viola, but the actress says it’s what’s underneath her status that appeals most to her.

Advertisement

“I think sometimes, especially if someone is the president of the United States, we see them as their role rather than them as a human being,” Viola, 59, tells TV WEEK.

Here comes the President! (Credit: Prime Video)

“I’m not [just] playing the president of the United States, I’m playing Danielle Sutton, who was elected as a president. So whenever you get a character, you’ve got to find out – what is their driving need? What is that thing that they live for?”

In the fight of her life, Danielle will also set out to prove her worth, an internal struggle she has faced since being elected.

Advertisement

“She is a war hero but has a feeling like she’s not deserving of that honour,” she says. “It felt like a beautiful place to start – that reluctant hero. That’s how I approached it, even with the action. The action was just a part of [it].”

The family trip to South Africa didn’t go as planned! (Credit: Prime Video)

Helmed by director Patricia Riggen and starring a formidable cast, including Anthony Anderson, who plays her husband, Derek, Marsai Martin and Ramón Rodríguez, G20 is a popcorn movie at its best – high stakes, big action and near-impossible scenarios led by a captivating female star in a red ball gown, no less.

“There were about 40 dresses, because the dress transforms over the story,” Patricia explains.

Advertisement

“I did feel powerful in that dress,” Viola adds. “As Viola, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, [the audience] are going to see my Spanx.’ But the beautiful part is, that’s life.”

President Sutton was not dressed for a hostage crisis (Credit: Prime Video)

As well as finding the everyday, Viola and Patricia hope the film will inspire women particularly.

“How cool would it be to have a woman in the president’s seat?” Patricia says of the subconscious messaging. “That’s something that I personally am very proud of.”

Advertisement

“I want women and girls to feel like they’re capable,” Viola adds. “You have a black woman of a certain age in the lead role. I want women to feel like there’s nothing they can’t achieve.”

Stream G20 on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.