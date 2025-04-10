The Handmaid’s Tale is an iconic television series based on the best-selling dystopian novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood.

Advertisement

Now that season six of the show has officially arrived, we’ve rounded up everything there is to know.

(Credit: SBS)

IS THE HANDMAID’S TALE SEASON 6 OUT?

The first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale season six landed on our screens on Tuesday, 8 April 2025.

Going forward, a new episode will premiere every Tuesday until 27 May, when the tenth and final episode drops.

Advertisement

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE HANDMAID’S TALE SEASON 6 IN AUSTRALIA?

In good news for fans of the series, The Handmaid’s Tale can be viewed on free-to-air TV in Australia via SBS and SBS On Demand.

(Credit: SBS)

WILL HANDMAID’S TALE END WITH SEASON 6?

As aforementioned, season six of The Handmaid’s Tale marks the official end of the series.

Star Elisabeth Moss, AKA June Osborne, has described the final season as “big and wild”, adding, “It definitely has final-season energy. [It] goes to many different places, and it is very, very surprising all the way through.”

Advertisement

Specific plot details about season six remain under wraps, but Elisabeth has hinted at what fans can expect.

“I feel like this season, we’re giving it back to the audience,” she told TVLine in May 2024. “We definitely really have our eye on that, making sure that it does feel rewarding and satisfying for the fans and like what we would want to watch, you know, as fans of the show.”

Alongside Elisabeth Moss, core cast members Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger and Ever Carradine will also be reprising their roles in season six, while Josh Charles will also be joining the cast.

The Handmaid’s Tale has been wildly successful and praised for its writing, acting performances and production design, and has taken home two Golden Globes and 15 Emmy Awards.

Advertisement

(Credit: SBS)

HOW DID SEASON 5 OF THE HANDMAID’S TALE END?

As a refresher, season five of The Handmaid’s Tale concluded with June’s life under threat. Nick was concerned for her safety so he agreed to work with the U.S. government to protect her.

Meanwhile, Luke intervened following a hit-and-run attack against June, and sacrificed his freedom to ensure June and their daughter Nichole could escape. He was subsequently arrested, while June had a tense reunion with Serena and Noah.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.