Demigods, Cyclops, and Furies oh my! Percy Jackson and The Olympians introduces all the scary, mysterious and brilliant aspects of Greek mythology into the modern world.

In 2023, the globally beloved book series by Rick Riordan had another opportunity to succeed on-screen when Disney transformed the story for TV.

(Credit: Disney+)

The television series isn’t Percy Jackson’s first on-screen adaptation, however, the movies – Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief (2010) and Percy Jackson Sea of Monsters (2013) – weren’t well-received by dedicated book-fans.

From the very first episode of Percy Jackson and The Olympians, fans swooned over how most of the key elements from the novels translated onto screen.

Luckily for book and mythology fans alike, a second season of Percy Jackson and The Olympians will be arriving in late 2025 – with a third season already confirmed.

Ahead of season two, TV WEEK has answered all your burning questions below, including cast, plot, release date and where to watch the original films.

When does Percy Jackson and The Olympians season two release?

Season two of Percy Jackson and The Olympians will premiere sometime in December 2025, two years after season one’s release in 2023.

Unfortunately, a specific release date has not yet been confirmed.

(Credit: Disney+)

Who is the cast of Percy Jackson and The Olympians season two?

Following on from season one, the main three protagonists will naturally be returning including Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood.

Based on Rick Riordan’s Thread’s post in February 2024 where he mentioned a “good first day” in the season two writers’ room, he teased which characters will be returning.

“The scripts we have so far are in excellent shape. Can’t wait to see more of Luke, Clarisse, Mr. D is S2. And of course Tyson! It was great to see our writing team again,” he wrote.

Luke Castellan is played by Charlie Bushnell, Clarisse La Rue is played by Dior Goodjohn, Mr. D, otherwise known as Dionysus, is portrayed by Jason Mantzoukas, and finally Percy’s half-brother Tyson will be played by Daniel Diemer.

Returning to portray Percy’s mother Sally Jackson is Virginia Kull, and Glynn Turman as Chiron.

(Credit: Disney+)

Viewers will also be treated to a bunch of iconic characters from the Sea of Monsters novel. These new cast members include Tamara Smart (Thalia Grace), Andra Day (Athena), Sandra Bernhard (Anger), Kristen Schaal (Tempest), Margaret Cho (Wasp), Timothy Simons (Tantalus) and Courtney B. Vance (Zeus).

What is the plot for Percy Jackson season two?

Percy completed his quest to return Zeus’ lightning bolt that was revealed to be stolen by Luke – a shock betrayal from a friend that was prophesied earlier in the season. In doing so, Percy also defeated Ares to deliver Hades’ Helm to its rightful owner.

The war between Zeus and Poseidon was stopped, but trouble is just around the corner for Percy as the second season progresses into Rick’s second book, Sea of Monsters.

In the novel, Percy (13) and his friends must save Grover from the Cyclops Polyphemus. Meanwhile, Clarisse is sent on a quest to retrieve the Golden Fleece after Camp Half-Blood is attacked by a Titan.

The plot for the second season of Percy Jackson and The Olympians has not officially been confirmed by Disney and the production crew, but we do believe the storyline will follow Sea of Monsters – which is bound to impress fans!

(Credit: Disney+)

Where to watch Percy Jackson in Australia:

The TV series, Percy Jackson and The Olympians is available for streaming on Disney+ in Australia.

Good news Disney+ subscribers, because the original two movies Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson Sea of Monsters are also available for watching on the streaming giant.

Stream the entire Percy Jackson franchise on Disney Plus from $15.99/mth.

Will there be a season three of Percy Jackson?

Months before the second season of Percy Jackson even released, Disney and 20th Television have confirmed a season three!

(Credit: Disney+)

Season three will follow Rick’s novel, The Titan Curse and is already in the works.

“From the moment Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuted, it was clear this series had struck a chord with fans of all ages,” the president of Disney Branded Television, Ayo Davis said.

“With season two set to premiere this December, we’re thrilled to announce that Percy’s journey will continue with a third season. Huge thanks to our incredible cast and creative team, our partners at 20th Television, and our visionary and talented producers who continue to bring Rick Riordan’s world to life with such depth and imagination.”

