Todd Sampson meets ‘The Sperminator’ who fathered 164 kids in his new show ‘Why?’

Todd Sampson knows his latest ABC series will divide viewers. In the first episode of Why?, we see sperm donor Ari Nagel – nicknamed ‘The Sperminator’ because he has fathered more than 164 children – making a delivery in a hotel bathroom to an African-American lesbian couple.
“Is what he’s doing wrong?” Todd, 56, says.
“There are people on one side that would say it’s absolutely wrong and there are people on other side who would say he’s the saviour and that’s what’s interesting for me.”
Certainly, the couple are on Ari’s side – and indeed view him as their last hope. “If you were a lesbian woman who can’t afford IVF and you’re desperate to have children with your partner and there’s no other way with a medical system that’s broken in America, what do you do?” Todd says.
In a future episode of the series, Todd, known for appearances on TV series Gruen, meets a group of preppers, who live on a ranch, armed with a cache of weapons.
“It’s not that they’re preparing for the world to end, it’s that they’re preparing for the world we already live in,” Todd tells TV WEEK.
One of the surprising moments is meeting a guy who has made 11 bunkers for Bill Gates.
“We couldn’t put it on camera, but he told me all of the people he’s building bunkers for and it’s incredible,” Todd says.
“But it does make you feel, do they know something that we don’t?”
Another episode sees Todd chanting on a mountain with a Hollywood-based religious group who believe benevolent aliens are watching over us. The truth is out there!
Ultimately, Todd’s hope is that, as viewers, we go into each episode with an open mind.
“(The series) is just a good reminder when you travel around and film people from around the world, you realise how normal strange people are,” he tells TV WEEK. “They’re not much different than anyone else. It’s just their actions that are different.”
Todd Sampson’s Why? airs Tuesday, February 24, 8pm on ABC and ABC iview