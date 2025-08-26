The Voice coaches’ salaries for 2025 have been leaked!

We now know how much international coaches Richard Marx and Mel C are getting paid for The Voice.

According to the Daily Mail, the American crooner and former Spice Girl were offered a sum “north of $1 million” to take on the coaching roles for the 2025 season.

“Richard wasn’t going to uproot himself from the US unless it made sense financially,” an insider told the publication.

“He’s a bona fide rock legend — Seven knew they had to pay to play.”

The source also claimed Mel C “wasn’t flying halfway across the world for less than a million”.

“She brings global star power and that comes with a price tag,” they said.

Meanwhile, Australian singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke is understood to be earning between $500,000 and $600,000, while former Boyzone member Ronan Keating is supposedly earning just under $1 million.

“Ronan is a known face to Aussie audiences and has proven chemistry with the format, so it would be surprising if he wasn’t on a deal close to the million mark,” the insider told the Daily Mail.

“Big red chairs demand big names — and that means paying up. But when you look at the buzz around Richard, Mel, Ronan and Kate, it’s money well spent.”

This is not the first time it’s been reported that The Voice coaches were on wildly different salaries.

In 2024, an insider told Yahoo! Lifestyle that former Voice coaches LeAnn Rimes and Adam Lambert were believed to be making somewhere in the ballpark of $750,000 to $1.2 million last season – “considerably less” than Rita Ora and Jason Derulo were paid for the previous season.

“Bringing in stars who are widely known, but not necessarily relevant right now, is a good way to cut costs,” an insider told the publication at the time.

Meanwhile, when Guy Sebastian joined the show in 2019, he signed a contract worth $750,000 per season. It was believed to be around $1 million before he left the show at the end of 2024.

In 2022, negotiations stalled between the coaches and Channel 7 after Guy found out that he and Jess Mauboy were being paid less than Rita and Keith Urban.

“All four coaches are currently on very different pay terms and all of them, particularly Guy, think it’s unfair and unsustainable,” a Woman’s Day source claimed at the time.

“After being on the series for some time, he knows it survives on the dynamic and chemistry of the coaches. He’s quietly confident their demands will be met.”

