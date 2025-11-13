The Golden Bachelor goes rogue! Barry ‘Bear’ Myrden’s race day ends in chaos

While viewers are still swooning over Barry “Bear” Myrden’s quest for love on The Golden Bachelor, the silver fox himself seems to have been caught up in a bit of Melbourne Cup mischief.

Sources spotted the Canadian-born bachelor in the Birdcage on Cup Day – not with one of his final two leading ladies, but with Shamse, the stunning interior designer he sent packing in episode five.

(Credit: Getty)

According to onlookers, Bear was “making the most of the free-flowing drinks” inside Channel Nine’s star-studded marquee before being swiftly “whisked away” by the network’s minders.

One guest noted Bear looked like just another middle-aged bloke who was enjoying the races, while another added he seemed to have had a bit too much to drink.

Bear was reportedly bundled into a taxi and sent packing, leaving behind the likes of Karl Stefanovic, Ally Langdon, Sarah Abo, Jelena Dokic, Sylvia Jeffreys, and Golden Bachelor host Samantha Armytage, who confirmed that Bear does find love in the upcoming finale.

(Credit: Getty)

But fans are now wondering – with whispers of a secret fiancée and an ex-girlfriend not that long ago, could Bear’s off-camera antics be hinting at more drama than the show ever aired?

