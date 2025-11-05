Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Home Entertainment The Golden Bachelor

Beau Ryan, Matty J and more speak out on alarming Golden Bachelor theory

Has the Golden Bachelor already ended in heartbreak?
Australia’s debut season of The Golden Bachelor hasn’t been without some major drama, from shock exits and unexpected tattoos to fan theories and secret fiancées.

However, the question remaining on everybody’s lips is who Barry ‘Bear’ Myrden chooses, and if they’re still together.

Well, fans think they now know the answer to half the question, after some telling comments made on air this week.

Golden Bachelor Australia cast
Has the Golden Bachelor already ended in heartbreak? (Credit: Nine)

After Woman’s Day exclusively revealed that Bear had dated numerous women following the death of his wife in 2011, despite telling audiences of the show that he had been single for 14years, Triple M stars Beau, Cat & Woodsy have spoken out about their experience with the Golden Bachelor.

The radio hosts, who recently interviewed the show’s leading man, admitted they believed the pre-recorded show had not ended in a successful romance,

“He had a look on his face. Like he has picked someone and either she has rejected him or he has rejected her,” Cat Lynch said.

“You can tell he hasn’t found what he is looking for. I am saying he has found no one.”

Beau Ryan, Cat Lynch, Aaron Woods
Beau, Cat & Woodsy have spoken out about their experience with the Golden Bachelor.
Co-host Beau Ryan agreed, admitting he had doubts the winning couple of the season were still together after speaking with former Bachelor star Matty J.

“I spoke to Matty J, who does the Two Dating Dads podcast, and he interviewed him and yep. We’re saying the bloke’s not in love,” Beau said.

“I’m saying he has picked someone but they said, ‘no.'”

While audiences will have to wait another week to find out if the show finale will be a Honeybadger 2.0, it hasn’t stopped fans jumping at the theory – especially as speculation continues to grow surrounding Bear’s post-show friendship with series host Samantha Armytage.

Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

