Home Entertainment

The Golden Bachelor’s Kim wonders if fate has brought her a new love after years of heartbreak

'He looked like my late husband'
Life hasn’t always been easy for Queensland military doctor Kim – she’s lost two husbands and raised five children partly on her own. While strong, she still wasn’t prepared for the sting of rejection from Golden Bachelor Bear Myrden this week.

“You saw our intense connection as soon as we met,” Kim, 60, tells TV WEEK.

“Then I was blanked, and it was a bit hurtful.”

Bear and Kim walking in the rain after getting out a red sports car walking into a restaurant.
Kim loves to race fast cars, and her and Bear go for a spin. (Credit: Nine Network)

During the ladies wild motorhome trip, the group play a raucous game of ‘Never Have I Ever’ around the campfire.

“I don’t know how I’m going to explain that episode to my adult children,” Kim says with a laugh. 

Kim’s competitive side emerges alongside her playful one and she attracts Bear’s attention during a stand-up paddleboard challenge . He invites her on a  solo date and they cook from his late mother’s recipe book.

Kim and Bear talking over a romantic candlelit dinner on The Golden Bachelor.
Bear shares his late mothers recipes with Kim – who is a self confessed “bad cook”. (Credit: Nine Network)

“He was so sweet,” she recalls. “His mum passed away in the same year that his wife did, and he was sharing this with me. It was special.” 

The beautiful moment was one of many that left Kim feeling that her meeting with Bear was destiny. 

“When I got out of the car at the mansion, I thought he looked like my second late husband. I had a ‘this is meant to be’ moment,” she recalls. “And our birthdays are three days apart.” 

Could all the signs be pointing to Kim being the one to steal the Golden Bachelor’s heart?

You can watch The Golden Bachelor on Channel Nine or 9Now.

